Khalil Rountree’s Custom Shorts Spark Uproar as UFC Fans Drag in Kamaru Usman, Jamahal Hill

As the UFC prepares for its debut in Baku, Azerbaijan, all eyes are on the light heavyweight main event between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. But ahead of any punches thrown, one detail has already stolen the spotlight: Rountree’s custom fight shorts. The reveal came via ‘Championship Rounds’ on Instagram, showcasing ‘The War Horse’s Venum-designed gear for UFC Baku.

Featuring a gray and white color scheme, the shorts look to be inspired by Rountree’s muay-thai heavy style inside the Octagon. The response? Mixed, to say the least. To be fair, the number 7-ranked light-heavyweight has been riding a wave of momentum. His gutsy performance against Alex Pereira at UFC 307 turned heads, even in defeat. Many felt like he gave ‘Poatan’ the toughest test of his light heavyweight reign, till that point.

That, combined with a five-fight win streak prior to running into the Brazilian, helped Rountree earn a level of respect he once struggled to grasp. But does it warrant custom fight gear already? That’s where the debate begins. The UFC’s uniform policy has gone through its fair share of transformations. Gone are the wild days of questionable business sponsor logos and flamboyant walkout tees. Reebok introduced a strict, minimalist approach in 2015, before handing the torch to Venum in 2021.

In recent years, however, things have shifted again. Venum has started to let select fighters personalize their shorts. Bryce Mitchell was the first fighter to get his requested camo shorts. Sean O’Malley soon followed with pink shorts at UFC 299. And at UFC 300, Pereira, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and Zhang Weili all sported custom looks that reflected their heritage and style.

Those custom shorts weren’t just aesthetic, they were symbolic of dominance and milestones in their careers. But the fans think Khalil Rountree hasn’t reached that level yet as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Khalil Rountree’s custom shorts leave fans fuming as they bring up Kamaru Usman, Jamahal Hill, and others

One fan wrote, “Why does he have custom shorts? This seems really premature.” That sentiment was echoed across the thread. Custom shorts have become a symbol of top-tier status. For many fans, Khalil Rountree, despite his potential, hasn’t crossed that line yet. Not without a marquee win. But against Jamahal Hill, a former champion, ‘The War Horse’ could make his case stronger by putting in an eye-catching performance at UFC Baku!

Another fan asked, “How come Usman and Rose didn’t get customs???” It’s a fair point. Kamaru Usman is a former welterweight champ with multiple title defenses, and Rose Namajunas is a two-time strawweight queen. Both headlined UFC Atlanta. Neither got personalized gear. The inconsistency raises questions about how these privileges are handed out.

One fan stated, “Hill better have some too.” Jamahal Hill, a former light heavyweight champ, has already headlined pay-per-views and fought the division’s elite. If Rountree’s getting custom gear, fans expect Hill to have something just as special. Anything less could be seen as a snub.

Another admitted, “FIRE WTF!!! gotta be honest, as a BIG Rountree fan, I really don’t think he deserves custom shorts yet, but I guess this is Dana’s gift for Rountree standing with Pereira and not nuking their cash-cow, lol.” This comment alludes to speculation that Rountree may have gained favor with the UFC brass for his respectful showing against Pereira. Some fans see this gesture as a reward rather than recognition of the resume.

via Imago MMA: UFC 307 – Pereira vs Rountree Jr Oct 5, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Khalil Rountree Jr. blue gloves reacts after losing a light heavyweight title bout against Alex Pereira not pictured during UFC 307 at Delta Center. Salt Lake City Delta Center Utah USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20241005_jhp_cs1_0405

And finally, one user wrote, “Bro’s best win is Anthony Smith and now he gets customs.” It’s hard to argue. While Rountree’s win streak prior to losing to Alex Pereira was solid, he lacks a signature, top-tier victory. Anthony Smith is a respected veteran, but the leap from there to custom shorts still feels too big for some observers. What do you think?

To wrap things up, Khalil Rountree’s custom shorts have done more than stir the fashion pot; they’ve ignited the debate around who truly earns the right to stand out in a uniform era. While the UFC’s move toward personalized fight gear has been a hit with fans, it’s clear that many believe the honor should be reserved for champions, icons, or fighters with defining wins.

Whether ‘The War Horse’s new look is a symbol of rising status or just Dana White’s nod of appreciation, one thing is certain: he now has even more eyes on him in Baku. If he delivers a show-stopping performance against Jamahal Hill, those custom shorts might just feel a lot more deserved!