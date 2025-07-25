Khamzat Chimaev Absorbs Sly Dig as Dana White Not Expected Pay for Robert Whittaker’s Teeth Again

It took Reinier De Ridder just four fights to earn a headline slot in one of the most anticipated non-U.S. events in Abu Dhabi. Now gearing up to face former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, the Dutchman made his intentions clear: “F— the championship rounds. I want to finish this guy.” With his sights locked on victory, De Ridder is already eyeing his next target—none other than Khamzat Chimaev.

Remember the time Robert Whittaker fought Khamzat Chimaev? There was a lot of debate about whether Chimaev could handle someone of Whittaker’s caliber, but it took the Chechen just one round to not only finish the former middleweight champion but also break his jaw so badly that it took the ‘Reaper’ weeks to fully recover. Dana White did cover all the expenses for the jaw treatment last time, but it appears he won’t have to this time.

When asked about the jaw-breaking moment, Reinier De Ridder couldn’t resist a sly dig at Khamzat Chimaev, suggesting that the Chechen’s grappling still isn’t quite on par with his. “My chokes are much more specific, much more subtle. My chokes go nice under the chin.” Well, ‘RDR’ has all the statistics to back up his words; out of his 20 career victories, 14 have come via submission.

Unlike Khamzat Chimaev, whose MMA base is wrestling, De Ridder’s foundation lies in pure grappling. Reinier De Ridder is not someone who should be taken lightly when it comes to finishing his opponent. While talking to UFC, the Dutchman revealed that he will not wait for ‘Reaper’ to show up his actual strength. “I see myself pressing forward, putting a lot of pressure on him early,” said De Ridder.

He further added, “I see him responding with quick kicks, trying to blitz. I’m going to pressure him early, hand-fight, hit him with some good long-range stuff, then hopefully hit him with some close-range stuff. Take him down, choke him out. That’s the plan.” Armed with a clear game plan, the former ONE Champion is determined to give Whittaker a run for his money, but Khamzat Chimaev has come forward to warn De Ridder.

Khamzat Chimaev sends red signals to Reinier De Ridder ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

Even after his defeat to Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker is still considered one of the most dangerous fighters in middleweight history. His victories over Ikram Aliskerov and Paulo Costa were a testament to his skills. It would be a sin to underestimate someone who has faced all the biggest names in the division head-on. Khamzat Chimaev certainly knows how dangerous Whittaker is, and ahead of the fight, he has issued a warning to Reinier De Ridder.

In a conversation with the media, Khamzat Chimaev stated, “It will be a good fight, tough fight, and both guys are good fighters. I think the other guy is more of a wrestler, a grappler. He’s going to try to take him down and submit. Robert is not that easy of an opponent like everyone thinks. I got the chance, I [did] damage fast, but it’s not that easy, opponent, like everyone thinks. So, it will be fun to watch that fight.”

Robert Whittaker has certainly faced everyone in the division, but will he be able to handle Reinier De Ridder? The Dutchman is determined to claim victory in this high-stakes clash for the title. How will their fight conclude? We’ll have to wait and see.