Khamzat Chimaev Alleges Paulo Costa’s Girlfriend DM’ed Him in UFC 318 Callout Response

ByHimanga Mahanta

Jul 20, 2025 | 12:59 AM EDT

Ahead of Paulo Costa’s UFC 318 return, the Brazilian appeared incensed while addressing the media when he mentioned his dislike for Khamzat Chimaev. The middleweight contender seemed pretty angry with the Chechen-born star for apparently getting into his girlfriend’s DMs. Well, Chimaev wasn’t going to stay silent about it, so he shared a response to Costa’s claims.

Paulo Costa showed the same energy when it came to his feelings about Khamzat Chimaev after his UFC 318 win over Roman Kopylov. It appears that ‘Borz’ has been witnessing the PPV action at home, because he issued a message after Costa’s post-fight interview. It appears that Chimaev wasn’t the one who approached the Brazilian star’s girlfriend. “It was she who wrote to me habibi,” Chimaev wrote on X.

Well, Paulo Costa’s claims that Khamzat Chimaev “crossed the line” with his girlfriend via DMs appear to be a pretty clouded statement. But who do you tink is telling the truth here? Let us know in the comments down below.

(This is a developing story)

Did Paulo Costa overreact, or is Khamzat Chimaev really crossing the line with those DMs?

