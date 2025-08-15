Khamzat Chimaev Branded UFC 319 Loser if He Repeats This Costly Mistake Against Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 319 is shaping up as one of the year’s most talked-about cards, anchored by a blockbuster clash between reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev. The Chechen-born contender has already made waves in Chicago, with last night’s electric pre-fight press conference underscoring the scale of the moment. As fight night looms just hours away, the MMA world is buzzing — and one talking point refuses to fade: ‘Borz’s gas tank.

Those concerns have shadowed him since his welterweight days, when the late rounds often became a proving ground for his stamina. Since moving up to middleweight last year and fully committing to 185 pounds, Khamzat Chimaev has overhauled his approach. Lingering health setbacks prompted a coaching change, and the switch seemed to pay dividends at UFC 308.

MMA legend’s advice to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev is widely regarded as one of the hardest-working fighters in the room. Still, fight week often exposes health issues that can clash with his explosive, high-octane style. Though his foundation is in heavy wrestling, Chimaev brings elite-level striking, a weapon that, if overused, can burn through his gas tank early. Even so, he remains undefeated, cementing his reputation as one of the sport’s most dynamic and feared talents. Still, the dominant finish did little to silence doubts about how he fares in championship rounds.

His high-octane style has ended most fights early, but the grueling battles with Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns showed what happens when he’s forced into deeper waters. Now he meets Dricus Du Plessis — a champion built for late-round warfare. The conversation reignited on episode #169 of the JRE MMA Show, where Joe Rogan spoke with MMA veterans John Rallo, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas.

Rallo, a 4th-degree black belt under Renzo Gracie, questioned whether Khamzat Chimaev can handle the South African’s sheer size and durability, noting that Dricus Du Plessis walks around at over 230 pounds. He also cautioned the Chechen Wolf against repeating past mistakes by easing into a slower pace, warning that such a strategy could prove costly.

“If he’s been making 170 his whole career and is now moving to 185,” Rallo explained, “you’re up against a guy like DDP who walks around at 230, so that strength edge just isn’t there. Sure, Khamzat’s the better wrestler, no doubt, but I think Dricus can weather that early storm, push through, and flip the fight in his favor. If Khamzat slows the pace — and people are already talking about him doing that — well, that’s not his style. And if he does fight slower, I think it plays right into Dricus’ hands.”

Inside Khamzat Chimaev’s camp, however, the cardio chatter is yesterday’s news. Recent training clips paint a very different picture — the ‘Borz’ grinding through punishing muscle-conditioning sessions, hoisting thick steel chains and hammering relentless wrestling circuits alongside teammate Arman Tsarukyan.

Steering the ship is Sam Calavitta, a conditioning savant whose high-volume wrestling programs are notorious for pushing fighters beyond breaking point. By all accounts, ‘Borz’ has been running headlong into that limit and back again. For his team, the so-called cardio doubts are nothing more than a “false narrative” — a relic from a past they insist no longer exists.

Coach claims Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning is unmatched heading into UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev could be on the fast track to a title shot, but bouts of poor health has hampered his career and overtraining. Six fight cancellations over the past five years are a glaring mark on his record. After parting ways with his Sweden-based Allstar gym, ‘Borz’ reunited with his former wrestling coach, Salim Selbievich, who understands his game inside out. He also made calculated moves with his support team, putting strength and conditioning in the hands of California-based Sam Calavitta and entrusting cardio development to Joakim Karlsson.

Now, Chimaev appears reinvented. His cardio, once exposed in high-stakes welterweight bouts against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, has undergone a complete transformation. Speaking to The MacLife at a UFC 319 media event, his cardio coach reflected on the fighter’s evolution.

“Man, you can’t compare Khamzat, now, this time, with (the one from) one, two years ago,” Karlsson said. “It’s totally different. He has a different strength and conditioning coach now. It’s a different level now. I don’t think it’s fair to compare him from one, two years ago. It’s not the same. He’s just taking training more seriously now. He has good dedication to what he does because now it’s serious stuff, it’s coming up to a championship fight.”

Elsewhere on the card, many eyes are on the newly reshuffled undercard: Brazilian flyweight Karine Silva now faces Dione Barbosa after JJ Aldrich pulled out—adding heightened intrigue to their rematch storyline and its potential ripple effect in the division. Middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder is on the radar, watching this fight closely. If either fighter falls, De Ridder expects to be in line within six to nine months—and even tossed out a possible dream match-up with Israel Adesanya if he emerges victorious.

What’s your take on the UFC 319 headliner between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis? Can the Chechen standout survive the championship rounds and walk away with the belt? Share your prediction below.