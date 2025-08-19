Khamzat Chimaev Breaks Silence as Unthinkable Move During Dricus Du Plessis Fight Comes to Light and Fans Are All for It

At UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev proved why he was considered the ‘boogeyman’ of the middleweight division. For 5 rounds, he shut down Dricus Du Plessis completely, but the performance wasn’t without its detractors. Yet, in the closing seconds of the bout, ‘Borz’ delivered a move that has left the MMA sphere in a frenzy. It wasn’t a punch or a submission. Intrigued? Let’s dive in!

In a recent clip shared on Instagram by ESPN MMA, the video showed the fifth round winding down with ‘Stillknocks’ on top, pressing forward in desperation. The Chechen warrior looked up, extended his hand, and playfully tapped a finger toward Du Plessis’ face before reversing the position. The caption said it all with, “Chimaev hit Du Plessis with his finger,” followed by a wide-eyed emoji.

The moment was funny, bizarre, and oddly fitting after 25 minutes of suffocating control. Fans asked the obvious question: Why do that? Chimaev himself didn’t hide. Sliding into the comments, he offered a simple explanation with, “That was a joke.” A line that undercut the tension of a fight, many fans have criticized as monotonous.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

But to understand the weight of that joke, you need the full picture. Dricus Du Plessis had campaigned for this fight. He got it. And it turned into the most lopsided defeat of his career. From the opening seconds, Chimaev dragged him to the canvas and never let him breathe. Seven seconds in, the first takedown landed.

By the end, 12 of 17 had been completed. More than 21 minutes of ground control. Over 500 strikes—a unanimous decision on the cards, each reading 50-44. The former champion summed it up himself, stating afterwards, “He was just like a blanket. It wasn’t a matter of strength; it wasn’t that physical, it was just as if he knew what your next move was going to be.”

By the fifth round, Du Plessis found his back, a brief flash of hope, but nothing more. Khamzat Chimaev rolled free, smiled, and in that instant where others would panic, flicked his finger instead. It was control turned into comedy as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans left in splits as Khamzat Chimaev’s cheeky move against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 revealed

One fan wrote, “UFC history will remember this legendary significant strike.” It’s tongue-in-cheek, of course, but the sentiment captures something real. In a fight where the numbers told the story of domination, this single, unserious move became the highlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another added, “Khamzat dominated him for 5 full rounds anyone who thinks this was boring go watch glory or one championship.” This reaction shows the divide in the community. To some, wrestling equals boredom. To others, it’s artistry. For this fan, Khamzat Chimaev’s performance wasn’t dull; it was a masterclass. And the finger flick? Proof he had energy left to joke even after five rounds of control!

Someone else chimed in with, “Protect yourself at all times! that was close! Could’ve ended it all right there!” The comment echoes the famous fight rule and flips it into comedy. Of course, a finger flick can’t knock anyone out, but the point is, inside the cage, nothing goes unnoticed.

One reaction read, “It was a devastating blow.” Once again, clearly sarcastic, but also a nod to how fans bond over absurdity. Chimaev’s flick is now being exaggerated, elevated, and almost mythologized. In an age where memes drive fandom, this “devastating blow” may be remembered longer than many real strikes! What do you think?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, a fan wrote, “This is how boring this fight was”, showing that not everyone was amused. Some saw the gesture as proof that the action lacked excitement. This line highlights the ongoing criticism of Khamzat Chimaev’s grinding style that won him the middleweight crown.

Whether seen as comedy or criticism, the finger flick may have become the defining snapshot of UFC 319. For Chimaev, it was nothing more than a joke, but for fans, it turned into a symbol of dominance, of frustration, or simply of how one odd moment can outshine 25 minutes of control. No matter if you love him or hate him, ‘Borz’ continues to command attention, proving that in MMA, sometimes it’s the smallest gesture that leaves the biggest mark!