Khamzat Chimaev Burdened With Extra Pressure to Follow Khabib’s Advice for UFC 319 Showdown

“Personally, I’d advise Khamzat to strike with him,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said, offering a surprising strategy for Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 clash against Dricus du Plessis. Speaking on The Hustle Show, ‘The Eagle’ backed Chimaev’s hands to be sharper than the reigning champ’s. While questions still linger about ‘Borz’s gas tank, not everyone is doubting him. In fact, his former friend-turned-bitter rival is betting on him to prove the critics wrong.

The undefeated phenom opened as a 2-to-1 favorite against Dricus du Plessis for their August 16 clash in Chicago. But as fight night nears, support for the current 185 lbs kingpin is growing. Former middleweight king Robert Whittaker believes ‘Stillknocks’ will emerge victorious, telling Ariel Helwani, “If Chimaev doesn’t finish him on the ground, I don’t think he wins.” However, not everyone agrees. Belal Muhammad seems to back him confidently.

Belal Muhammad urges Khamzat Chimaev to follow Khabib’s game plan

‘Remember the name’ and ‘Borz’ weren’t always bitter rivals throughout their careers. They once shared mutual respect—especially over their united voice in support of Palestine. The two even posed for a photo together before Chimaev’s UFC 294 bout against Kamaru Usman. But things took a turn when Belal hinted at a move to middleweight, sparking tension between them. Khamzat even called Belal a “pony” on X ahead of his UFC 315 bout. Still, Belal has sided with ‘Borz’ to win the UFC 319 fight against ‘DDP’, urging him to follow Khabib’s advice.

The former welterweight title contender said on a YouTube livestream, “Honestly, I think too many people are counting out Chimaev’s cardio. I think Khabib said it best — if he stands and strikes with him, he’ll do well.” Belal didn’t stop there. He went on to explain why Chimaev’s skill set matches up well against a crafty striker like Dricus du Plessis.

He added, “DDP has an awkward style, but he does get hit a lot, and he breaks a lot of guys with fatigue. If Chimaev doesn’t come out too hard in the first round, trying to take him down and emptying his gas tank, I think he’ll be fine if he keeps it standing.”

That’s absolutely a strong strategy! If Chimaev can mix his grappling with striking, it’s going to create a real challenge for the current champion. The ongoing possibility of a takedown would have Dricus on his toes, complicating his ability to find his groove. Additionally, we’ve already witnessed ‘Borz’ display his impressive striking skills against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. If he strategizes effectively, this undefeated star could very well safeguard his perfect record.

As we gear up to see if Khamzat Chimaev will claim the throne of the middleweight division or if Dricus du Plessis will defend his position, there’s already another top contender setting his sights on both fighters. With a championship opportunity on the horizon, he’s keeping a keen eye on the action. Alright, let’s get into what he has to share.

Reinier de Ridder wants to face Du Plessis or Chimaev next

Reinier de Ridder pulled off a razor-thin but significant split decision win over middleweight legend Robert Whittaker in a barn burner at UFC Abu Dhabi. With that victory, the Dutchman extended his win streak to four and planted himself in the title conversation. Now, all eyes are on UFC 319, as De Ridder patiently waits to see who emerges with the belt. So he can finally step in and claim his shot at 185 lbs gold.

‘RDR’ stated at the ESPN Post Fight Show, “I’m a top-five guy now. So, yeah, I would say Dricus, I would say Khamzat (next). I’m thinking of Dricus. He has the Dutch genes, like me. I think Dricus, but we’ll see.” And honestly, both of these fights will be a spectacle for the audience to watch inside a sold-out arena.

Although Khamzat vs. De Ridder would certainly be an exciting clash, it’s hard to argue that a showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat would capture the audience’s attention even more—especially given their unique and unconventional fighting styles! Who can say for sure? There’s a good chance we’ll witness that highly awaited matchup down the line.

So, what are your thoughts on the upcoming UFC 319 dream superfight? What do you think is going to go down? Will Chimaev lean into his boxing skills, or will he rely on his grappling game? Will the champion be ready to respond to their challenges? Share your opinions in the comments below!