Khamzat Chimaev Cites Dagestan-Chechnya Drama as Possible Block to Nassourdine Imavov Fight

Khamzat Chimaev has no shortage of ambition. After dominating Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 in August to claim the 185-pound title, the newly crowned champion isn’t interested in dropping back to welterweight for a second belt. Instead, he has his eyes set on a move up to light heavyweight, where Alex Pereira currently reigns. Still, before making that jump, ‘Borz’ wants to defend his middleweight strap at least once, as he recently revealed.

Though the UFC hasn’t confirmed his next opponent, the most deserving name appears to be No. 2-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov. Riding a five-fight win streak and boasting just two UFC losses, Imavov seems perfectly positioned for the title shot. Chimaev, for his part, is open to facing his former training partner. However, he believes the long-standing Dagestan–Chechnya drama is a reason he would like to refrain from the matchup altogether.

Khamzat Chimaev wants to avoid all the drama

Speaking on ESPN MMA, host Brett Okamoto pressed Khamzat Chimaev on the possibility of facing Nassourdine Imavov next, particularly since the two have trained together before. Chimaev clarified the extent of their past work. “We didn’t train [in] MMA. We just wrestled a bit. He knows my wrestling skills. I don’t know his striking skills… I just tried to help him. He’s [a] good guy,” Chimaev replied.

Chimaev and Imavov have shared mats on several occasions, gaining a solid understanding of each other’s strengths. Their familiarity plays a small role in Chimaev’s hesitation. “I know him like he knows me. We know each other. If you ask me, I don’t want to fight this guy because we know each other, like a Muslim,” he explained. But that still isn’t his biggest concern. Chimaev pointed to tensions between their regions.

“He’s from Dagestan. You know how is Dagestan-Chechen people like… a lot of drama and the internet, all these things I don’t like about it,” Chimaev told Okamoto during the interview. The feud between Chechen and Dagestani fighters has simmered for years. From Chimaev comparing himself to Khabib Nurmagomedov to the infamous brawl between their camps at UFC 280 in 2022, their relationship has proven volatile.

Despite the ongoing tensions between the two sides, Chimaev says he would consider fighting Imavov—only under a specific condition.

Chimaev gives Nassourdine Imavov two options for a title shot

During the same interview with ESPN, Khamzat Chimaev made it clear that if Nassourdine Imavov truly wants the fight—despite their regional rivalry—he’s not opposed to it. He even mentioned that he has already spoken with Imavov’s manager about the situation. “If the guy wants it, I tell his manager as well, ‘Brother, if [he] wants [we can fight],” Chimaev told Okamoto.

However, the 31-year-old also pointed out an alternative path—one that could earn Imavov a title shot without reigniting tensions between Chechen and Dagestani camps. “[If] he can wait till I move up…,” Chimaev added, hinting that vacating the division would clear the way for Imavov.

Either way, ‘Borz’ says he welcomes the challenge. And if Imavov chooses to wait, Chimaev believes the middleweight division still offers plenty of compelling matchups. “There [are] a lot of other guys as well. Strickland’s win against him, so maybe they can [have a] rematch or I can fight [the winner], or I don’t know, whoever. A lot of options,” he concluded.

Sean Strickland previously defeated Imavov in January 2023 via unanimous decision. Since then, Strickland captured the middleweight title before losing it to Dricus Du Plessis. A rematch between the two could serve as a fresh opportunity for another title run—for whoever comes out on top.

That said, Imavov would be missing out on the biggest fight of his career if he decides to wait till Khamzat Chimaev leaves the division. Even then, he will have to go through a tough challenge. What do you think should happen next?