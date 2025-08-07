Khamzat Chimaev Declares War on Islam Makhachev’s UFC Throne Ahead of Dricus Du Plessis Showdown

Khamzat Chimaev is already on the path to cementing his legendary status, and he’s now gearing up for the biggest fight of his career. ‘Borz’ is set to headline UFC 319 against Dricus Du Plessis, and he’s brimming with confidence that the 185 lbs gold is destined to rest on his shoulder. Notably, ESPN recently graded the middleweight division as a ‘C’, citing this matchup as “one of the most intriguing of the year.”But here’s the thing. Chimaev’s ambitions don’t stop there! The UFC’s most terrifying boogeyman isn’t just aiming to become middleweight champion. He’s setting his sights on two more divisions and beyond!

The 14-0 undefeated phenom recently sat down with ESPN MMA and shook the MMA world once again. In a bold revelation, he shared that he’s open to competing at welterweight and even light heavyweight. “My new coach said, ‘Give me a couple of months and we’re going to make 170 lbs,’” Chimaev claimed. He added, “(Jack Della Maddalena) would be a good fight for me. Go down, fight him, take the belt there—and then there’s Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, I can fight for that 205 lbs belt too.”

Considering Chimaev has previously competed and dominated at welterweight and is now lined up for a middleweight title bout! His desire to move up to light heavyweight doesn’t seem all that far-fetched. He had even teased the idea of fighting Alex Pereira during the UFC 308 post-fight press conference. Making all three weight classes a very real possibility for the Chechnian native. That said, his interest in 170 lbs might run a bit deeper than most think.

That’s because the welterweight division could be the key to fulfilling Chimaev’s other dream, which is becoming the UFC’s pound-for-pound king. With former #1 P4P Islam Makhachev possibly facing Jack Della Maddalena at the Madison Square Garden card in November, Chimaev sees a clear path. He believes that taking out Makhachev (if he wins the belt and takes #1 spot again) would rocket him straight to the top of the P4P rankings. Popular MMA page Championship Rounds posted his quote on X: “We will see who’s gonna be the champ [at welterweight]. I don’t know. It’s the fastest way, if the guy wins the fight, to get pound-for-pound #1.”

A clash between two titans would be electric, but Chimaev’s return to welterweight raises doubts. His massive 7.5-pound miss at UFC 279 caused major controversy! Making both fans and the UFC hesitant about trusting him at 170 lbs again. On the other side, a move to light heavyweight feels more believable and exciting. Watching ‘Borz’ square off against the 205-pound powerhouses would create a new intrigue for everyone.

Well, as of now, Chimaev becoming a three‑division champion, or at least conquering two weight classes, seems like an achievable goal. However, it wasn’t too long ago that rumors started swirling online about ‘Borz’ possibly retiring after UFC 319 if he wins the belt—a claim floated by Caio Borralho, who said “some whispers” suggested retirement, even noting Chimaev “has a lot of money already.”

Khamzat Chimaev shuts down Caio Borralho’s UFC 319 retirement rumor

Caio Borralho has turned into the middleweight’s newest pot-stirrer! He previously spread rumors about Dricus du Plessis being injured before UFC 317! Which ultimately turned out to be false. Now, after claiming the backup spot for UFC 319, it didn’t take long for the Brazilian to stir the pot once again—this time by suggesting that Khamzat Chimaev plans to retire after UFC 319.

Borralho told MMA Hoje, “I heard somewhere that some people are saying if he gets the belt, he’s going to retire. I’ve heard some little talks, some whispers, you know!” But ‘Borz’ didn’t let that narrative float for long. He came out quickly to shut it down—and not just that. He also hinted at a quick turnaround, provided he comes out healthy and injury-free.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Chimaev responded, “Yeah, I’ve seen what Caio said. I don’t know where he hears those things. I need money, bro! It’s not enough to just win one title. Hopefully, if I don’t get injured or anything, I’ll defend the belt—or fight for another belt in Abu Dhabi as well.”

That’s great news for the UFC and the fans that ‘Borz’ is planning to stay far more active than he’s been in recent years. And that could prove he’s not just championship material, but a reliable and dominant champion moving forward.

With that said, what do you think about the idea of 'Borz' fighting Islam Makhachev someday? And his dream of conquering multiple divisions?