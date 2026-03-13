Khamzat Chimaev Disrupts ‘Biggest UFC Star’ Debate After Overshadowing Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria

Who in the UFC currently holds the biggest star power? Do you first think of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria or former LHW champion Alex Pereira? Those might seem like the obvious answers for many. However, things at UFC under Dana White appear to be shifting quickly, as middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is now challenging that narrative.

For a long time, critics questioned ‘Borz’s star power and his ability to draw major numbers. However, recently, the momentum seems to be changing. Earlier this month, UFC CEO Dana White announced two major upcoming events: UFC 328 and the UFC White House event fight card. The White House event will feature stars like Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira, while UFC 328 will feature Khamzat Chimaev in the main event.

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Even though the White House event carries bigger names and more established star power on paper, interestingly, the UFC 328 headliner has generated more fan attention on social media. Recently on X, MMA social media creator Kevin shared two posts from the UFC’s official Instagram page: the UFC 328 poster and the UFC White House event poster.

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“Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland Has 1 Million Instagram Likes In 10 Hours and The UFC White House Announcement Has 677 Thousand Likes In 5 Days,” wrote Kevin on X.

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At the upcoming UFC 328 card, Khamzat Chimaev will return after nearly nine months away from competition. He last fought in August, when he defeated Dricus du Plessis to capture the title at UFC 319. Afterward, injuries and surgery forced him to stay out of action for several months.

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Still, the recent social media comparison between UFC 328 and the White House card has raised eyebrows, especially because ‘Borz’s engagement numbers have outpaced those of established stars like Alex Pereira.

The Brazilian has headlined or featured in several record-breaking UFC events, including UFC 300, UFC 303, and UFC 295, all of which generated massive live gates. Now, that contrast has sparked a fresh debate among fans on X.

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Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev dominating Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira

Fans already consider the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland a bigger matchup than any bout on the UFC White House event card. One fan joined the discussion and said, “2 biggest stars in the division but they wanted “Imavov” for a title shot.” Earlier reports suggested that Strickland could face his countryman Nassourdine Imavov for the title. However, as time passed, Chimaev and Strickland intensified their rivalry.

Both fighters traded verbal jabs and insults several times, which naturally increased fan interest in the matchup. One fan summed up the situation by writing, “Interest in both fights is high.” Right now, Ilia Topuria stands out as one of the UFC’s biggest stars, and many fans compare his rise to Conor McGregor. However, on paper, ‘El Matador’ has not yet proven enough to fully justify comparisons to the next Conor McGregor.

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Some fans share similar opinions about Alex Pereira as well. One fan wrote, “Khamzat is naturally and organically real superstar unlike Topuria and Pereira who bought bots followers and industry plant projects.” ‘Poatan’ made his UFC debut only about four and a half years ago, yet he quickly established himself as one of the faces of the promotion.

During his UFC run, Alex Pereira fought 11 times and lost only twice. He also became a two-division champion and a two-time light heavyweight champion, an achievement many fans consider remarkable in such a short time. Similarly, Ilia Topuria followed a comparable path. In a relatively short period, he became a two-division champion after defeating major names like Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira.

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Even so, many fans still see Khamzat Chimaev as the true superstar. One fan commented, “Khamzat is a superstar, only idiots think otherwise.” At the same time, Strickland continues to gain popularity. Fans know him for his outspoken personality, and he repeatedly takes shots at the Russian in interviews and online exchanges.

Their fighting styles also differ sharply. The two fighters once trained as teammates, but they now stand as rivals, which makes the matchup even more compelling for the UFC. Strickland relies on strong takedown defense and sharp striking, while Chimaev dismantles opponents with relentless pressure and dominant grappling.

Because of that, many fans believe the storyline surrounding the matchup pushed the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland poster past one million likes on Instagram. One fan explained it clearly, writing, “Bad blood, story etc. sells like crazy………majority people r interested in storyline.”

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And another fan echoed the same sentiment, adding, “Chimaev vs. Strickland is the fight everyone wants to see; Strickland’s trash talk vs. Khamzat’s grappling makes for a perfect storm.”

So, what do you make of the fans’ reaction to the latest post? Do you think Khamzat Chimaev has already done enough to be considered the face of the promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments below.