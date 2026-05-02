Khamzat Chimaev Drags Sean Strickland’s Past Into Heated Exchange as UFC Feud Turns Toxic

If Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev’s rivalry wasn’t already heated enough, another exchange has made it even more toxic. A heated social media back-and-forth, where ‘Borz’ dragged ‘Tarzan’s traumatic past, has only added more fuel to the already burning fire.

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Ahead of the UFC 328 championship fight, Sean Strickland took the animosity with Khamzat Chimaev to the next level. The former middleweight champion threatened to shoot the Chechen-Emirati in Newark, without caring much about possible jail time. In response, the reigning middleweight champ fired back, saying Strickland would be dead if he tried. Following that exchange, ‘Tarzan’ called out the UFC, issuing a stern warning not to limit his interactions with his opponent, which then prompted Chimaev to respond by bringing up Strickland’s childhood trauma.

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“The @UFC is trying to limit my interactions with the dog,” Strickland wrote on X. “Listen, I will say this now. I will not be controlled by a third-world dog… If I find there is unequal treatment between our camps, I will walk to the lobby and wait for him. Control your w—e or don’t. I don’t care. Let the chips fall where they may, this is America…”

“You can cry, that’s okay, your father made you a girl 😁,” Chimaev responded to Strickland’s post.

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For those unaware, Sean Strickland has a traumatic past that deeply affected his childhood. During a podcast with comedian Theo Von, ‘Tarzan’ opened up about his abusive father, whom he described as a long-time addict. The former middleweight champ also spoke about living in constant fear that his father might fatally harm his mother. Though his father passed away from cancer years ago, Strickland still carries those traumatic memories.

As the rivalry grows more toxic, Khamzat Chimaev did not hesitate to bring the Nevada native’s past into the equation. However, ‘Borz’ is not the first to do so. Former 185 lbs king Dricus du Plessis famously made Strickland emotional with a personal jab about his father during their UFC 297 pre-fight press conference.

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Now, as the exchanges get increasingly heated, there is a chance we could see the two confront each other before stepping into the Octagon. A UFC commentator is already expecting chaos in Newark, New Jersey.

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UFC commentator hopes Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev will turn chaotic

Dana White, while announcing the May 9 headlining fight, suggested that extra security might be needed to keep things under control. Both Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland have already shown signs that could force the UFC CEO to take additional measures. Still, play-by-play commentator Jon Anik believes the fight thrives on chaos, and he would not mind seeing security step in before the main event fighters finally clash inside the Octagon.

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“I can’t be the only one in the fight game that roots for straight chaos,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “Whether it’s in the arena or at a press conference. I’m not necessarily talking about Monster Energy drinks flying through the air, but I want security to have to intervene. I want friction. I do believe that when there is heat or bad blood in a matchup, it only heightens things.”

When it comes to pre-fight skirmishes, both UFC 328 headliners have had their fair share. Most notably, Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were involved in a full-blown brawl at UFC 296. Meanwhile, Chimaev also had a famous pre-fight confrontation against Kevin Holland before they collided at UFC 279.

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That said, are we going to see a Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland camp altercation before UFC 328?