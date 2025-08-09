Khamzat Chimaev & Dricus Du Plessis Put on Alert as UFC’s ‘Dark Horse’ Bags Huge Opportunity With Vegas Event

The UFC 319 event is only days away, and hype is building fast. Dricus du Plessis will defend his belt for the third time against Khamzat Chimaev. On August 16, we’ll find out if the middleweight crown welcomes a new king or if the South African keeps his throne. But before that, attention could shift to UFC Vegas 109’s main event, where a dangerous contender might emerge.

Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, who missed weight by 0.5 pounds, will collide at the Apex in a climb up the 185-pound ladder. Both are chasing middleweight gold. ‘The Caucasian’ is riding a three-fight winning streak, already proving his grit. But ‘Fluffy’ has drawn the attention of MMA legends for his credentials and skill set. Some believe he could pose serious problems for the division’s top names.

At the ESPN desk for UFC Vegas 109, Din Thomas said, “He’s always been the dark horse, and he’s always had that skill set I thought matched up well against everyone. Like Chris said, that might be the toughest match-up for him. But outside of this one, I think his skill set matches up well against everybody.”

Thomas’s “Dark Horse” label is backed by impressive stats. Statistically, Hernandez’s recent run is eye-opening. He’s on a seven-fight win streak, with multiple finishes, and ranks extremely highly in striking accuracy — his career significant-strike accuracy sits around 63.4%, one of the best marks among active middleweights. Chris Weidman, who was also at the desk, agreed with Thomas but also pointed out a possible issue.

The former middleweight champion said, “If he gets through Dolidze, he’s a real problem for this division. I do think the size thing might become an issue against some of these bigger guys like DDP and Reinier de Ridder. These guys are big dudes!”

Hernandez has already fought and beaten Michel Pereira and Brendan Allen, both well-sized middleweights. Still, as Weidman warned, the real challenge could come against physically imposing fighters like Reinier de Ridder or Jared Cannonier. Whether ‘Fluffy’ becomes a genuine problem for the UFC 319 contenders will depend heavily on how he gets the win against Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109. If he posts another dominant performance and racks up a few top-five wins, Hernandez would move to the doorstep of a fight with a top contender such as Khamzat Chimaev or Dricus du Plessis. So, that’s a big opportunity for him to shine!

Also, with a few solid top 05 wins from here, Hernandez would be on the doorstep to face Chimaev or Du Plessis in the future! With only days to go before the ultimate clash at United Center in Chicago, predictions are pouring in from all corners. One of Khamzat Chimaev’s fiercest rivals has now shared some intriguing views on the fight. Let’s take a closer look.

Gilbert Burns believes Dricus du Plessis might win against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

There aren’t many fighters in the UFC who can say they’ve put Khamzat Chimaev in trouble. Well, Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman are two who can. ‘Durinho’ went toe-to-toe with ‘Borz’ at UFC 273! So he definitely knows a thing or two about how the Chechen native fights. And he believes Dricus du Plessis might have more than just a chance to beat his former opponent.

Speaking on the Show Me The Money podcast, Burns used a vivid metaphor, “The only way to stop the truck is to have a car crash with the car. If you do have a car crash, Dricus has gotta fight the adversity with the same energy. He’s got to give a lot of energy back. Saying that, both guys are going to get exhausted in the second round.”

Burns didn’t stop there, predicting ‘Stillknocks’ could take a decision victory thanks to his recovery skills and experience in the later rounds. He added, “But I do believe Dricus, with all that experience and a lot of five-round fights, is going to be able to recover, dig deep, and he hits so hard. Maybe a decision.”

That’s the intrigue of this matchup — can Dricus du Plessis survive Chimaev’s initial onslaught and completely turn the fight around? We’ll find out soon! With that being said, who do you think takes the belt at UFC 319? Could Anthony Hernandez pose a threat to either man? Drop your thoughts below!