Khamzat Chimaev Explains How Friendly Wrestling With Jon Jones “Started to Heat Up” in Viral Clip

UFC events are typically built around predictable tensions such as press conference insults, staredowns, and callouts. But every now and then, something unusual slips through the holes and grows bigger than any scripted moment. That’s exactly what happened when Khamzat Chimaev and Jon Jones got into a fun parking-lot scuffle that suddenly looked way less playful than anyone expected.

One moment, it was jokes, handshakes, and grins. Next, the energy shifted just enough to make fans question whether something real had ignited. Fans spent days breaking down the footage frame by frame to find out the answer, but now Khamzat Chimaev has finally explained why the friendly wrestling “started to heat up.”

Khamzat Chimaev explains that things really did escalate between the two

‘Borz’ maintained that the encounter began with pure good vibes. “He liked it when he was there, shooting, doing funny things,” Khamzat said in a recent interview with ESPN. “Had a good time.” Nothing serious or competitive. But when the interviewer asked why it appeared that he suddenly desired a takedown, Khamzat Chimaev did not dispute it; instead, he clarified the real reason.

“When the wrestling starts, my body works when someone starts to wrestle with me,” he said. “My body’s going for takedowns. So, wasn’t my choice.” That’s the thing fans missed: instinct. ‘Borz’ wasn’t trying to defeat Jon Jones for bragging rights; his body simply reacted as it had for years.

And he reiterated, “It wasn’t real wrestling. People are saying I took him down; he liked it.” According to him, ‘Bones’ initiated the movement first, and from there, the rhythm changed without either of them trying to escalate the moment intentionally. Even with the temperature rising for a second, Khamzat Chimaev kept his stance respectful throughout.

“I’m always respectful to my guests,” he claimed, dismissing claims that the clip hinted at real friction. To him, it was just two warriors having fun, even though the rest of the world wanted to turn it into a preview of a superfight. However, the reaction proved something else: when two stars of their magnitude come into contact, the sport comes to a halt.

Jon Jones is pushing hard to be a part of the UFC White House event next summer. Chimaev is rehabbing and hopes to return before then. Their paths won’t cross anytime soon, but their brief, unintentional scuffle showed how quickly they can dominate a conversation without even trying. In fact, fans may even get a sequel to this legendary grappling contest.

Jon Jones pushes for a rematch against ‘Borz’

And if the parking-lot video proved anything, it was that Jon Jones didn’t like how that humorous exchange ended. According to onlookers like photographer Rizvan Edilsultanov, Chimaev “slightly surpassed” Jones in the scramble, a detail that fans replayed endlessly, especially since Jones could be heard crying, “No, no!” and urging people not to record. It was playful, but for a competitor like ‘Bones,’ even a joke can itch at the ego.

So, it didn’t take long for ‘Bones’ to lean into the narrative. When someone at the scene joked about a paid rematch, an actual staged fight between the two, the former heavyweight champion agreed on the spot. No hesitancy or denial, simply the instincts of a champion who refuses to let even a friendly exchange end with the impression that he “lost.”

It makes little difference whether such a rematch takes place. What is evident is that both men unintentionally created a moment greater than any rehearsed promo. If Khamzat Chimaev’s body “just starts wrestling,” Jon Jones’ pride “just starts competing”—and that alone is enough to keep fans wondering if their next encounter would turn fun chaos into something more serious.