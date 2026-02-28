Khamzat Chimaev Faces Assault Allegations After Securing US Visa in Airforce Veteran’s Wild Claim

While UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev often grabs headlines for the wrong reasons, recent accusations leveled against him could derail his career. After securing a long-awaited US Visa, Chimaev should have celebrated a big step in his career, but it’s now been overshadowed by a serious accusation from a US Air Force veteran.

As a result, this aggressive personality has drawn criticism from fans, dividing the internet into two sides. The situation recently escalated when American Air Force veteran Rich Patterson (Instagram – @1rjpatterson) accused Khamzat Chimaev of assaulting him at Dubai International Airport.

“I’m a husband, father, and brother to many,” wrote the Air Force veteran on Instagram, posting a picture of Khamzat Chimaev along with his crew. “That said, when we travel, nobody expects to be assaulted, not only that, but as a fan attempting to humbly approach a person to say hello to someone they follow. At around 01:00-02:00, Khamzat Chimaev assaulted me earlier this month in the DXB airport while I was traveling alone back to the US.

I was literally surrounded by him and like 7 or 8 others when he decided to charge through and kick me in the chest. It’s all on CCTV. No matter how early in the morning, no matter how hungover or intoxicated a ‘professional’ @ufc fighter is, nobody deserves this. I’m a 46-year-old USAF Vet. The stories and rumors about this guy’s wild antics are true. This guy tried to take me out.”

Meanwhile, Patterson responded to Instagram comments requesting proof and confirmed that the incident took place on February 5. He said authorities jailed Khamzat Chimaev, although they later released him.

Because of this, Patterson believes the controversy could now threaten Chimaev’s career, as the UFC generally avoids fighters involved in legal disputes or lawsuits against their champions. That said, no concrete evidence supports these claims, and fans remain skeptical.

Fans doubt the veteran’s assault claims against Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly struggled to obtain a U.S. Visa over the past few years, with many blaming his closeness to Chechnya’s dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. However, he managed to enter the U.S. for the UFC 319 fight after acquiring UAE citizenship. Still, the recent Dubai internet controversy could create more challenges for Chimaev, but his fans are not buying it. One fan commented, “Bro saying he’s a fan but saying Khamzat is drunk… like what?“

Chimaev has become one of the most outspoken fighters on the UFC roster, frequently taking jabs on social media. At the same time, his brawler personality has already sparked significant tension. Last year, he had a backstage altercation with UFC welterweight star Ian Garry, where the two pushed each other. A fan commented on Chimaev’s antics, “Disgusting, he acts so impulsive sometimes,” while another added, “Aggression runs through this guy’s veins, so short-tempered.”

Since joining the UFC, Chimaev has trained at various fight camps and developed disputes with former teammates like Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa. Strickland recently revealed that Chimaev used to “bully” lesser-skilled fighters during sparring.

Now, with the Air Force veteran Rich Patterson accusing Chimaev of assault, fans are waiting for his side of the story. One fan wrote, “I’m gonna wait for Khamzat’s side of the story before passing judgment. The guy accusing Khamzat could have been in the wrong, and vice versa.”

Currently, Chimaev is spending time in California as he prepares for his return. He has been out of competition since winning the middleweight belt last August, and UFC officials have not announced his next opponent. Meanwhile, in the latest controversy, some fans believe the Air Force veteran acted wrongly.

One fan commented, “When you poke the Wolf the wrong way, you should be ready to face consequences,” referencing Mike Tyson as an example.

It has been nearly a month since Chimaev’s alleged airport incident. However, authorities have not released CCTV footage, and Dubai police have not issued a statement, which raises questions. One fan expressed skepticism, writing, “Idk I find that hard to believe, but airports have cameras everywhere, so we should find out.”

What’s your take on Khamzat Chimaev’s latest incident, especially since neither the police, local media, nor Chimaev himself has reported on it? So, share your opinion below.