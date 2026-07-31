Khamzat Chimaev Fires Back After Sean Strickland Threatens to Beat Him Again

Sean Strickland earned bragging rights after handing the previously unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev his first professional loss at UFC 328. Although it appeared their rivalry had come to an end after the two embraced each other and Strickland apologized, the animosity clearly still lingers, as the two recently engaged in a heated back-and-forth.

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At present, Strickland is recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained before his fight with Chimaev in May. However, that has not stopped him from taking a jab at ‘Borz.’ During a recent Q&A on X, a fan asked about his return plans. While the 35-year-old initially appeared reluctant to entertain the idea of a rematch, he still suggested he would not mind handing Chimaev a “second L.” Strickland’s jab did not go unnoticed, as Khamzat Chimaev quickly fired back with a threat of his own.

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“This coward started talking again. When you see me again, ask for forgiveness. You’re good at that. The most important thing is don’t cry like a girl next time,” Khamzat Chimaev wrote on X.

Following the exchange, a fan reminded Chimaev that he had wrapped the championship belt around Strickland’s waist after UFC 328. Chimaev responded by saying he did not want to see his bitter rival cry.

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“This girl cried too much, I felt sorry for her, i gave it away like a guy lets his girlfriend do his laundry,” Chimaev replied.

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To be fair, Sean Strickland was highly emotional after defeating Khamzat Chimaev in their high-stakes clash in Newark. He even apologized to the Chechen and his Muslim fans for hurting their sentiments during the buildup to the fight. However, he did not appear to cry during any of his post-fight interactions. Instead, Chimaev’s latest remarks seem aimed at securing a rematch with Strickland.

Although the two middleweight stars appeared to put their rivalry behind them, with Chimaev even wrapping the championship belt around Strickland’s waist, tensions resurfaced after the Chechen’s weight-cutting struggles came to light. The 32-year-old has made it clear that he is already “training” for a rematch and will be ready whenever ‘Tarzan’ “comes out of his house.”

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In fact, former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, a prominent member of Khamzat Chimaev’s team, suggested that ‘Borz’ should first reclaim the middleweight title before moving up a division. Dillashaw also stressed that Chimaev needs to execute his weight cut properly, believing doing so could produce a different outcome than their first meeting.

However, as talk of Strickland vs. Chimaev 2 continues to gather momentum, another prominent middleweight contender has issued a warning, delivering it in classic Conor McGregor style.

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Nassourdine Imavov intervenes on Strickland vs Chimaev talks in Conor McGregor fashion

While the UFC’s 185-pound division has undergone significant changes since UFC 328, Nassourdine Imavov has remained a silent observer, watching the developments unfold. However, the Dahestani-French contender now believes it is time to break his silence and step back into the spotlight.

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After Sean Strickland expressed his interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev again through a social media post, Imavov decided to intervene. Aiming for the middleweight champion, he borrowed Conor McGregor’s famous line directed at opposing coach Michael Chandler during Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter to call out Strickland.

“You’ll do what you’re told. See you soon,” Imavov responded to Strickland’s post.

Back in 2023, the reigning middleweight champion defeated Imavov in a short-notice light heavyweight bout. Since then, ‘The Sniper’ has made remarkable improvements, compiling a 5-0 record with one no-contest against Chris Curtis while defeating the likes of Israel Adesanya and Caio Borralho. Based on that run, he has firmly established himself as a deserving contender to face Sean Strickland next.

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However, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland proved to be a massive success for the UFC, generating impressive broadcast numbers. To achieve similar numbers, the promotion could be inclined to book the rematch. If that happens, Imavov may have to wait a little longer for his title opportunity or take another fight to further strengthen his claim.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Dricus du Plessis’ comeback victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City a couple of weeks ago has further complicated the middleweight title picture.

With the 185-pound division entering an increasingly complex phase, it will be interesting to see what Dana White and the UFC matchmakers decide is next for Sean Strickland.