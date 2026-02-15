Khamzat Chimaev Fires Back at BJJ Legend Gordon Ryan for Calling Khabib and Himself ‘Beatable’

Without Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA wouldn’t really be mixed martial arts at all. It would just be striking with small gloves. During a recent interview on Mike Perry’s Overdogs podcast, Gordon Ryan broke down in great detail how the ‘Granby roll’ can be used to battle the attacks that come from any of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team and Khamzat Chimaev. The technique is standard in grappling, but viewed as risky in MMA competition. “If you put those guys into ADCC, they would get beaten pretty easily. But what they’re doing isn’t submission grappling,” said Ryan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, the BJJ Wizard did not think that picking verbal shots at fighters renowned for their ground dominance was consequence-free. Did he? Khamzat Chimaev, mentioned alongside ‘The Eagle,’ responded in the most Chimaev way possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khamzat Chimaev dismisses Gordon Ryan’s breakdown

“Big bulls***,” wrote Khamzat Chimaev, responding to Gordon Ryan’s breakdown on how to beat him in a grappling showdown. Then, when Joaquin Buckley offered Chimaev to speak about the same in the Overdogs podcast, the middleweight champ had a nonchalant response for that, too. “You too same s***,” wrote Chimaev.

ADVERTISEMENT

What stood out, though, was the absence of any mention of leg locks. Leg locks are the most powerful weapons against an explosive wrestler for a Jiujitero. In MMA, though, leg attacks are risky, and failed entries can gift top position. Leaving that element out of the conversation was strange, especially from someone who sits at the top of the BJJ food chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Grappling for BJJ and grappling for MMA are two different ballgames altogether. In a Jiu-Jitsu match, space is fragile, and inside a cage, it is weaponized. The steel can be used as a tool and, at times, can save the fighter from bad positions. Once punches enter the game, pressure and patience change meaning.

Most MMA fighters don’t willingly play off their backs because the cost-benefit equation is harsher when strikes exist. Even the idea of “who’s the better grappler” becomes slippery. Better under which rule set? That said, if one were to look at Khamzat’s control time in the title bout against Dricus Du Plessis, the whole idea of why the Russian style of wrestling is so difficult to beat would be undeniable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chimaev controlled the South African fighter on the ground for over 21 minutes at UFC 319. While ‘Borz’ was not able to get a submission victory, he won the match in a dominant fashion. With the loss, du Plessis is out of the title picture for now, as he would need some quality wins to fight for the title again.

Dricus du Plessis plots return, sets sights on Khamzat Chimaev showdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans surely wish Khamzat Chimaev were more active inside the Octagon like he is on social media. Chimaev has been away from the cage for six months now, and the plot of a rematch might be brewing against Dricus Du Plessis, from what is seen in the recent news. Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis wants to reclaim what he lost in 2025.

Stillknocks, in a recent interview, discussed when he plans to return to the Octagon. The former champ has revealed that he wants to fight in April at UFC 327.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll be ready for April [UFC 327]… There’s no opponent yet, there’s no contract yet, we don’t have any of that,” Du Plessis told Fight Forecast. “Whoever, let’s go, I’m ready to go again and get back to my belt as soon as possible. It doesn’t really matter who it is, but of course, I’d love for it to be Khamzat and redeem that loss. For me right now, the next fight is the most important fight of my life, and I will win that fight, and I will get my belt back.”

Du Plessis was dominated by ‘Borz’ in their title clash last year, but despite that, he’s still eager to get a rematch with the only fighter to beat him in the Octagon.