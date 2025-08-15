Khamzat Chimaev Flexes $3M Fortune With $210K Patek Philippe at UFC 319 Presser

Whenever watches come up, Conor McGregor’s name usually tops the list. The Notorious One boasts an incredible collection, including a custom-made, million-dollar Jacob & Co. timepiece. But it turns out he’s not the only one showing off expensive wristwear! Khamzat Chimaev is also making his own statement.

‘Borz’ is gearing up to face Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 319 middleweight championship main event, and he’s riding high on confidence. The undefeated 14-0 phenom doesn’t just want to win. He wants to do it in style! So, Chimaev made sure his mindset stayed sharp while keeping the flair alive at the pre-fight press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khamzat Chimaev stuns everyone with a $210k watch at UFC 319 presser

Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t yet claimed the middleweight championship, but ‘Borz’ isn’t shy about showing off his wealth. With an estimated net worth of $3 million by 2024 (according to MMA Salaries), he arrived at the UFC 319 press conference rocking a Patek Philippe—The Black Grail watch, valued at around $210K, as highlighted by WatchOpea on Instagram story.

AD

That’s not all—‘Borz’ seems to have quite the watch collection. While the Patek Philippe stands out as one of the priciest pieces, he also owns classics like the Rolex Datejust, Sky-Dweller, and Richard Mille watches. Together, his collection could easily be worth thousands of dollars if not millions. Depending on how rare the piece is!

via Imago Thetchen UFC superstar, Khamzat Chimaev comes to Paris for support tchetchen fighter, Aboubacar Youssounov. Levallois Palais des sports Marcel Cerdan France Copyright: xJULIEN_BRONDANIx JB2_4679

It’s obvious that Chimaev has a penchant for splurging his hard-earned cash on luxury watches. However, to shell out that kind of cash, one must have a solid grasp on finances and a well-thought-out approach to it. As he gears up for his UFC 319 showdown with Dricus du Plessis, he’s been vocal about the possibility of returning to the octagon sooner than fans might think, and with a nice payday to boot!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Borz’ might come back at UFC Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev looks like a fighter with his eyes on the prize as he gears up for battle. He’s been gunning for a title shot for ages, and as he gears up for his UFC 319 showdown with Du Plessis, you can bet he’s buzzing, not just about snagging that belt. But let’s not forget about the hefty payday that would land in his bank account.

Chimaev told MMA Junkie, “I don’t think so much about the belt. I have a couple of million coming after the fight in my bank account. That’s the important thing. I want to fight, beat that guy, you know. That’s important to me.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s not all—‘Borz’ also told ESPN MMA in an interview, “I need money, bro. This is not enough, just to go for the one title,” suggesting he might push to fight at UFC Abu Dhabi to boost his earnings. So, if he makes quick work of Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, who knows, he could be back soon for a fat paycheck and a bonus.

With the UFC striking a $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+ and CBS, Chimaev might even see a surge in his base pay, though only time will tell. That being said, let us know if you think Khamzat Chimaev’s black Patek Philippe watch is as awesome as it looks!