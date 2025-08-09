Khamzat Chimaev Gets Emotional Remembering Learnings From Late Olympic Medalist Trainer Buvaisar Saitiev

“He was a real role model for young people in the Caucasus. He was a very intelligent, fair, and respectable man. People of that kind aren’t born too often.” These heartfelt words from Khamzat Chimaev during an interview with Adam Zuba reflect his deep admiration and devotion toward his late trainer, Buvaisar Saitiev. Like many of his Russian compatriots, Chimaev revered the three-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion freestyle wrestler as a towering figure in the sport.

When he finally had the chance to train under Saitiev’s watchful eye ahead of his bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in October 2024, Khamzat Chimaev was elated to learn from the very legend he had long idolized. Tragically, on March 2, 2025, the Olympic champion passed away from reported cardiac arrest at the age of 49. Chimaev, along with numerous fighters, was devastated and flooded social media with heartfelt condolences. Four months on, the pain of his loss still lingers deeply.

“I didn’t see the picture,” Chimaev remarked during the filming of the ‘UFC 319 Countdown,’ likely at the Olympic base in Kislovodsk—a remote mountain village nestled in Russia’s North Caucasus—after noticing a portrait of Saitiev adorning the wall. This heartfelt moment came ahead of his highly anticipated showdown against Dricus Du Plessis in Chicago, Illinois, on August 16th. “He’s a three-time gold medalist. I [have] known him since I [was a] kid.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

AD

Recollecting Saitiev’s competing days, Chimaev said in an emotional tone, “Buvaisar Saitiev is one of the legends in wrestling. It was my dream to train with him, and he showed me a lot of things, like a person.” Having been inspired by the late trainer, Chimaev added, “He was [an] amazing guy, like [a] sportsman, he was [the] greatest. So not so many people could be like him.” Even Saitiev was impressed when Chimaev emerged victorious against Whittaker.

“Congratulations to Khamzat and all his fans on a confident victory, and of course, the main fan and motivator… the Hero of Russia Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov… to make us happy with such victories and performances,” Saitiev wrote on Instagram after the fight. The love and respect between Chimaev and Saitiev were evident throughout their time together. But Chimaev wasn’t the only one to mourn the legend’s passing.

Khabib Nurmagomedov joined Khamzat Chimaev to mourn Buvaisar Saitiev’s passing

After Saitiev’s death, Khabib Nurmagomedov joined Khamzat Chimaev and the wider combat sports community in mourning the wrestler’s passing. Chimaev paid tribute to Saitiev on Instagram, writing, “May God forgive you, may God be a hero like you for our nation.” Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo with Saitiev.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“May Allah forgive you, Brother. You inspired millions of children around the world; you will be missed. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends, patience to you,” Nurmagomedov wrote. Islam Makhachev also honored the wrestling great, writing, “An era has passed. A legend has passed. My condolences to all your family and friends, we will miss you.”

It’s been a few months since Buvaisar Saitiev left behind a legacy that continues to define his career and life, but his supporters and admirers, like Khamzat Chimaev, continue to feel the hole he left behind. What do you think about Chimaev’s statement?