Khamzat Chimaev Gets Surprise Support After UFC Legend Questions His Reoccurring Issue Against DDP

UFC 319 is almost here, featuring the middleweight title main event between champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Both fighters have been exchanging verbal jibes at each other for a while now, trashing each other’s fighting credentials. But on a serious note, the experts have shared their analysis and predictions for the fight, and guess what? They have some concerns about the challenger.

Former title contender and UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the other MMA veterans’ claims about Khamzat Chimaev’s chances against Dricus du Plessis. As we all know, there has been a significant debate about ‘Borz’s gas tank, as many have suggested that the Chechen-born star has to finish his South African counterpart early in the fight. Or else, it’s going to be a long night for him, especially because Chimaev has shown signs of fatigue in his previous fights as they go longer.

“In the process of Dricus stepping forward, we have to look at Chimaev to find what his possible holes are, which we have decided that he must get a takedown, and his conditioning needs to hold up,” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. “And Dricus is a massive, massive cardio machine himself.” ‘The American Gangster’ believes that people may be underestimating Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 319.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chael Sonnen claims that such rhetoric often ends up being the wrong blueprint to beat the undefeated star because his performances have shown otherwise. Some fights, like the one Khamzat Chimaev had against Kamaru Usman on short notice, may have shown that he tends to gas out during the championship rounds. But one thing that Sonnen has observed in ‘Borz’s tactics is that he never stops moving forward towards his opponent; he’s relentless like that.

AD

“I didn’t know how much I agreed with the idea that Chimaev gets tired and that being an insult because, when you say that, that carries over directly to he gets tired, and that’s a roadmap to beat him. He starts to wilt,” the UFC legend added. “When you say he gets tired, it’s what you’re implying. The problem if you go watch Chimaev is that’s not what we’ve seen. He isn’t barely surviving through third rounds… Even if he looks fatigued, he’s going one way, which is forward. He’s not doing one thing, which is throwing offense… That’s what I see.”



USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 279-Chimaev vs Holland, Sep 10, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Khamzat Chimaev red gloves fights Kevin Holland blue gloves during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 10.09.2022 20:51:15, 19026316, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Holland, Kevin Holland, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 19026316

With doubts popping up about his endurance and gas tank, Khamzat Chimaev recently brought in a new conditioning coach. The undefeated fighter took the help of TJ Dillashaw’s conditioning guru, Sam Calavitta, who played a vital role in the former champion’s longevity. However, another UFC legend has expressed concern, especially with Chimaev’s new training regimen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Khamzat Chimaev’s cardio upgrade come at the cost of his performance?

Going five rounds with a proper gas tank always helps. Ask Merab Dvalishvili, for example, who just never gets tired and continues to entertain the crowd till the end of the fifth round. Understandably, Khamzat Chimaev, who’s the favorite to win at UFC 319, would also like to do everything he can to secure the UFC title. However, UFC legend Michael Bisping seems to be concerned about whether the new cardio training process could affect Chimaev’s ability to perform at his best against a very game Dricus du Plessis because it’s hard to last till the final round and try to finish your opponent at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I understand that Khamzat is going to be a very dangerous threat early, but you can’t be a marathon runner and a sprinter at the same time,” Michael Bisping stated on his YouTube channel. “I just think he’s built a certain way. And if Dricus du Plessis can drag him into the later rounds, I still think it favors Dricus. And the fact that Khamzat is a 2-to-1 favorite is crazy.”

In case you, the fans, are wondering whose statement to agree with, don’t worry, because the fight is going to happen soon. Being two of the biggest stars in the promotion, Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis will definitely put on an entertaining fight, and that’s probably what Dana White would want, too. But who do you have coming out on top at UFC 319? Drop your comments below.