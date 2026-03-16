Khamzat Chimaev Goes Against Khabib in New Training Footage From Sean Strickland Camp

For a fighter from the Caucasus region, the shadow of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s discipline looms large. The Dagestani is known for his strict coaching approach, which never allowed his team members to get involved in hobbies that distract them from training. But as Khamzat Chimaev’s training camp for Sean Strickland unfolds, it’s clear ‘Borz’ is slightly relaxed. The UFC middleweight champion has been spending time with his hobby again, playing games, and his friend, Arman Tsarukyan, has captured a perfect video of that moment.

‘Borz’ is currently scheduled to fight Sean Strickland in his first title defense bout at UFC 328 on May 9. Chimaev has already begun his training camp for the same. However, along with going through meticulous fighting drills, the Chechnya native has been caught enjoying time with friends, playing a video game called PUBG.

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Now, for those unaware, ‘Borz’ is an avid gaming enthusiast. Over the years, Khamzat Chimaev has been seen playing video games on multiple occasions. One of the most recent instances was just a few days ahead of his last fight. The stakes were high for that bout. Chimaev was gearing up to fight Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title.

And despite the seriousness of the bout, Chimaev spent his time playing a video game named Dota 2. Surely, that shows how ‘Borz’ likes spending his leisure time after training. Similarly, it is not only the Chechnya native who plays such games. Like Chimaev, Max Holloway is also a part-time gamer.

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As such, ‘The Blessed’ has often been seen playing Apex Legends, another multiplayer video game. To that end, Holloway even streams his gameplay on Kick. However, the timing is quite different. While Chimaev plays ahead of his upcoming bouts, the Hawaiian usually engages in such activities after a fight.

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Considering the timing of ‘Borz’, fans and netizens have dropped their reactions. As such, they even took notice of how Chimaev has gone against the strict stance of former UFC undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev’s gaming clip

The combat sports community is well aware of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s strict and disciplined demeanor. As such, time and again, the former UFC champion has spoken against the negative effects of fighters playing video games. Take the example of how he broke his student Abubakar Nurmagomedov’s computer to cure gaming addiction.

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Although Khamzat Chimaev does not train with Khabib, fans still brought in the UFC legend while reacting to Chimaev’s gaming clip. “Waiting for Khabib to say some about it,” a user commented. Meanwhile, a few others were shocked to see the UFC middleweight champion playing games.

As such, they probably saw Chimaev engaging in such an activity for the first time. “Never would’ve thought he was a gamer,” a fan wrote. Not only that, but netizens also noted how they wouldn’t dare to diss Chimaev and his friends in the game. “If I’m playing against them, I feel afraid to win or have single Trashtalk..😅,” a user wrote.

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However, amid that, the majority of the reactions were quite positive, as a few took notice of how there is a dire need for such relaxation time with friends after tough training sessions. “Moments like this show a different side of their personalities when they are not in training or preparing for a fight. Even the toughest competitors need time to unwind and enjoy simple things,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, other people also recalled the time when they had a similar kind of fun playing such games with their friends. “Ahhh, I miss this moment with ma hommies😭😭,” the netizen wrote. And this is something that will be related to many gaming nerds.

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Lastly, a fan drew comparisons between his dominant MMA career and gaming. “I think this is the only moment when he can get smoked 🥲,” the user wrote. Surely that is something backed by evidence. It has been six years and nine fights into Chimaev’s UFC career. But the Chechnya native is yet to lose a single bout.

And in his upcoming bout against Sean Strickland, ‘Borz’ would look to keep the momentum going. Now, even though Khabib Nurmagomedov labels gaming as a distraction, Chimaev has shown in his last fight against Dricus du Plessis how it doesn’t impact his performance inside the octagon.

On that note, who do you think wins the middleweight championship fight at UFC 328? Will Strickland be the one to hand Chimaev his first loss in the promotion? Let us know in the comments below!