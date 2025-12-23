Khamzat Chimaev Handed Huge Chechen Honor by Controversial World Leader

For years, Dagestan dominated the Russian MMA scene, largely because of Khabib Nurmagomedov, although fighters from other Russian regions also made their mark. Everything changed in 2020 when the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev emerged. Almost immediately, the Western MMA world noticed the breakout Chechen star.

Unlike other Chechen fighters in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev firmly put his region in the spotlight. After defeating Dricus Du Plessis last August to claim the UFC middleweight title, he further strengthened Chechnya’s presence in MMA. This week, Chechnya’s head of state, Ramzan Kadyrov, honored Chimaev for his achievements and skills.

Ramzan Kadyrov recognizes UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev for his achievements in MMA

“Khamzat Chimaev wins the Athlete of the Year award from the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports of the Chechen Republic 🏆” wrote Red Corner MMA on X. The MMA-focused page shared a video showing Chimaev wearing a small jogger-style custom-tailored suit.

On stage, Russian warlord and Putin’s right-hand man Ramzan Kadyrov, his son Akhmat, and the Minister of Sports and Youth of Chechnya joined him. Despite putting Chechnya on the MMA map, Khamzat Chimaev has, however, remained one of the least active UFC champions over the past five years.

