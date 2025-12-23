brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Handed Huge Chechen Honor by Controversial World Leader

ByIshan Yadav

Dec 23, 2025 | 10:28 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Handed Huge Chechen Honor by Controversial World Leader

ByIshan Yadav

Dec 23, 2025 | 10:28 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

For years, Dagestan dominated the Russian MMA scene, largely because of Khabib Nurmagomedov, although fighters from other Russian regions also made their mark. Everything changed in 2020 when the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev emerged. Almost immediately, the Western MMA world noticed the breakout Chechen star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Unlike other Chechen fighters in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev firmly put his region in the spotlight. After defeating Dricus Du Plessis last August to claim the UFC middleweight title, he further strengthened Chechnya’s presence in MMA. This week, Chechnya’s head of state, Ramzan Kadyrov, honored Chimaev for his achievements and skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramzan Kadyrov recognizes UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev for his achievements in MMA

“Khamzat Chimaev wins the Athlete of the Year award from the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports of the Chechen Republic 🏆” wrote Red Corner MMA on X. The MMA-focused page shared a video showing Chimaev wearing a small jogger-style custom-tailored suit.

On stage, Russian warlord and Putin’s right-hand man Ramzan Kadyrov, his son Akhmat, and the Minister of Sports and Youth of Chechnya joined him. Despite putting Chechnya on the MMA map, Khamzat Chimaev has, however, remained one of the least active UFC champions over the past five years.

Top Stories

Dana White Cuts Former MMA Champ From the UFC, Again

Eerie Coincidence Leaves Even Conor McGregor ‘Mind Blown’ Over His Own Wedding

Jake Paul Did Not Earn $92 Million Fighting Anthony Joshua, Claims UFC Legend

Who Is Arman Tsarukyan’s Father? Nairi Tsarukyan’s Net Worth, Profession & Businesses

Arman Tsarukyan Set to Face Two-Time PFL Champ at RAF 05: Covington vs. Rockhold

ADVERTISEMENT

(More to come … )

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved