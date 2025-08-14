Khamzat Chimaev Illness Rumors Swirl as Dricus Du Plessis’ Biggest Fear Ahead of UFC 319 Looms Large

For the undefeated middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, the biggest challenge he’s ever encountered isn’t in the Octagon—it’s battling his own health. With just hours to go until the biggest fight of his life at UFC 319, the Chechen-born fighter is ready to enter the Octagon for what promises to be an epic showdown against reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis. Get ready for an epic showdown as they take center stage in Dana White & Co.’s eighth visit to ‘Borz’, electrifying the United Center in what’s shaping up to be the most anticipated fight of the year.

Originally slated for a title shot much earlier, Khamzat Chimaev saw his rise derailed by a string of illnesses, repeated hospitalizations, and multiple fight cancellations that have kept him sidelined since his UFC debut in July 2020. In that time, he’s gone unbeaten with eight wins in eight fights, yet six scheduled bouts have collapsed, stalling his momentum. Now, the same issue appears to be resurfacing, posing a fresh nightmare for Dana White and the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Khamzat Chimaev’s health scare putting UFC 319’s main event at risk?

In comparison, his lightweight counterpart Ilia Topuria, who debuted around the same time, has already become a two-division champion. At first, analysts linked Khamzat Chimaev’s health struggles to “over-training”, raising concerns that he might be his own worst enemy. However, last year, he shifted blame to his Sweden-based ‘All Stars’ gym. Despite this, critics have often mocked the middleweight for his setbacks.

AD

For example, while feuding with Drcuis Du Plessis last year, Khamzat Chimaev posted a shirtless photo and called the champion “a bad version of me.” Du Plessis fired back with, “Put a shirt on, princess, before you catch another cold.” Since then, their rivalry has only escalated, and it’s set to boil over this Saturday, August 16. Yet, the UFC’s biggest concern may have just resurfaced.

During a press conference earlier this week, Chimaev appeared to be shivering and asked for a jacket. As reported by ‘Casual MMA’ on X, the post read, “BREAKING: Sources are telling me that Khamzat Chimaev is sick He even had to put his jacket on during media day after getting the chills.”

Last year summer, ‘Borz’ withdrew from the UFC’s debut event in Saudi Arabia against Robert Whittaker. This move almost derailed the promotion’s inaugural card in the country and nearly ended his career. Determined not to let the setback define him, he left his Sweden-based gym and reunited with his longtime coach, Noutsalkhanov, ahead of UFC 308. As of now, nothing seems confirmed regarding his current health.

However, another fight—the lightweight prelims bout between King Green and Carlos Diego Ferreira—is already off the table, which is enough to put a dent in UFC 319.

UFC 319 is a deep card: the co-main event features unbeaten Lerone Murphy vs. elite prospect Aaron Pico at featherweight, with Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight), Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page (middleweight), and Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura (flyweight) rounding out the PPV. This context matters because late-card turbulence (like Green–Ferreira falling off) shifts attention back to the five-round title fight and the stakes beneath it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Caio Borralho reveals the behind-the-scenes of Khamzat Chimaev’s training style

Khamzat Chimaev, hailing from the Chechnya region, has faced countless obstacles throughout his career. His relentless drive and work ethic have earned him a reputation as one of the hardest workers in any gym. Yet, he never anticipated that this same intensity could one day put his career at risk. The true extent of his grueling training came to light only because of his former training partner, Caio Borralho, who spent months alongside ‘Borz’ at the Allstars Training Center, closely studying his methods.

Borralho, who knows Khamzat Chimaev’s strengths and weaknesses inside out, is now on the verge of a future title shot. Last year, when ‘borz’ withdrew from the UFC Abu Dhabi event, Borralho went public and exposed the extreme nature of his former teammate’s training regimen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to Submission Radio, Borralho stated, “He trains a lot”—enough to push his body to the breaking point with relentless workouts. He added, “Definitely, he’s a guy that overtrains everyone in the room.” Offering a glimpse into ‘Borz’s’ punishing routine, Borralho recalled: “There was a time we did, like, five rounds of sparring, and after sparring was done, he did, like, three or four rounds on pads. And then after that, he did, like, a 30-minute run.”

Doctors and medical researchers support Borralho’s observations, linking Chimaev’s health issues to his weakened immunity. At present, no new updates have emerged on Chimaev’s condition ahead of UFC 319. Officials will release information as soon as it becomes available, so stay tuned.