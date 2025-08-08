Khamzat Chimaev Issues Daring Challenge to Sean Strickland as Dricus Du Plessis UFC 319 “War” Looms

Khamzat Chimaev’s name is usually linked with violence inside the cage, not verbal sparring outside it. Yet, just days before the biggest fight of his career, his focus has been dragged sideways, toward an old training partner known for his sharp tongue and controversial persona.

Sean Strickland, in his trademark manner, has been picking at old wounds recently. And ‘Borz’, never one to step back from a challenge, has decided he’s heard enough, and he’s laid out a bold challenge for the American fighter.

It all started when ‘Tarzan’ recently fired off a barrage during an interview where he stated, “I was training with him. There’s a video of me, I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so good, you’re better than everybody,’ like I’m being sarcastic. You can pick high-level UFC fighters, but you’re picking 1–1 because you think he’s the same height as your opponent. No dude, you’re picking him because you’re a b—, dude. Mentally, he’s just a weak man.”

These weren’t just casual jabs; they were personal shots aimed straight at the Chechen juggernaut. The two had trained together at the famed Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas years ago, but according to Khamzat Chimaev, the animosity never showed in person.

As such, in a recent interview on YouTube shared by MMAWeekly.com, ‘Borz’ was asked about the comments, and he responded with, “I don’t know. When I was there, he never said anything, you know. When I leave Vegas and when they stop my visa, he starts to talk.”

While he maintained his composure, his next words carried weight as he stated during the recent interview, “When I come back, I’m in LA, bro come on. If it’s something personal for you, just come. I’m here. Whenever he wants.” The former champion knows what it’s like to stand across from the South African, and maybe he wanted to rattle Chimaev before he gets his shot.

Chimaev, though, is in no mood to play defense. He sees fighting as a different kind of truth-telling, as he confessed, “I don’t like to be nice with guys who I was fighting with. So after the fight, shake hands, be respectful. In the war, you don’t need to respect. Just go and k**.” As for what comes after UFC 319? ‘Borz’ further shared, “I don’t care. What is the money I fight for that? We’ll see who they give the fastest way.”

That “war”, for now, is against Dricus Du Plessis. The middleweight champion has beaten Sean Strickland twice and turned back other contenders with his awkward yet effective style. ‘Tarzan’ knows what it’s like to stand across from the South African, and amidst firing off salvos at the challenger, he has also come out with an interesting breakdown of what the fight could look like!

Khamzat Chimaev receives a harsh reality check about “bully” tactics by Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland isn’t one to mince words. And when asked about his thoughts for UFC 319, he’s not simply picking a side. He’s diving into the factors beyond technique and skills that may prove to be what makes the difference in the showdown between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, the American fighter explained, “Dricus has better standup than Chimaev, but Chimaev has pretty crazy grappling.” He confessed that while he has the advantage of having trained with wrestlers from Dagestani and their dominant style, “I know how to get up from these guys. I can withstand the storm. I don’t know if he’s encountered that level of wrestling to where it might get him a little off guard.”

He even pointed to ‘Stillknocks’ fight against Brad Tavares as an example of the South African fighter being held down and controlled on the mat. But if he does manage to get back to his feet? That’s where Strickland sees the tide beginning to turn against Khamzat Chimaev.

However, that’s not the only thing that can derail ‘Borz’s undefeated streak. According to Strickland, “I just think he’s some kind of a bully. Nothing wrong with being a bully. It’s a fight – be a bully. But its like, if you’re going to be a bully and somebody fights back, you better keep that same energy up.”

The danger, according to him, comes when what you thought of as prey bites back! For now, ‘Borz’ has his sights on Dricus Du Plessis, a champion who’s already weathered Strickland’s best twice. But the words exchanged in recent weeks have planted a seed.

If Khamzat Chimaev emerges from UFC 319 with his undefeated record intact and the belt around his waist, that challenge to Sean Strickland to meet in Los Angeles won’t just be hanging in the air; it could be the spark for another grudge match the fight world won’t want to miss!