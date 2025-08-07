Khamzat Chimaev Issues Vicious Warning to Sean Strickland After Degrading Insult Ahead of UFC 319

, “There’s a video of me, and I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so good, you’re better than everybody,’ and I’m being sarcastic.” Sean Strickland didn’t hold back while revisiting a viral clip in his Red Corner MMA interview, where he mockingly praised Khamzat Chimaev. The tension between these two isn’t anything new. The bad blood reportedly started when ‘Borz’ briefly trained at Strickland’s gym, Xtreme Couture. And things have only gone downhill since! Now, with UFC 319 just days away, the feud is boiling over.

The former middleweight champ wasn’t done either. Strickland kept firing shots at Chimaev, calling him “a mentally weak man,” and accusing him of cherry-picking opponents to dodge real threats like Edmen Shahbazyan. According to Strickland, Shahbazyan would’ve given him a serious run for his money. As always, ‘Tarzan’ had plenty to say about the undefeated Chechen-born fighter. But this time, Chimaev wasn’t about to stay quiet.

During a recent media scrum with MMA Junkie, ‘Borz’ clapped back, “I don’t know. When I was there, he never said anything, you know? When I left Vegas and when they stopped the visa, he started to talk, when I came back. I’m in L.A., bro. Come on! If it’s something personal for you, just come. I’m here. Whenever he wants.”

That’s a straight-up callout from Chimaev, channeling a bit of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legendary “send me location” energy. But this jab might be deeper than it looks. Chimaev could be responding to Strickland’s fiery Instagram post from last year, where he said, “You should not be allowed in this country,” while trashing the 185-pound contender’s background in his home country. So yeah, the Strickland vs. Chimaev rivalry is heating up before the Dricus Du Plessis showdown in Chicago.

So, any sort of friendship between them is looking like a far-fetched reality. Interestingly, there was also a time when Chimaev didn’t see a bond with Arman Tsarukyan happening either. But now that the two have joined forces for this fight, let’s take a look at what ‘Borz’ has to say about their alliance.

Khamzat Chimaev talks about the bond with Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan is one of the most star-studded additions to Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 camp. The two have developed quite a solid bond over the past few weeks. However, ‘Borz’ didn’t always expect that their friendship, which reportedly began during the Hype reality show last December, would grow this much. So, the 14-0 undefeated phenom opened up about what really clicked between them.

Chimaev continued in his interview with MMA Junkie and added, “Being crazy, you know! I never thought we were going to be friends. But you never know — God knows better. What’s next for you? And we became friends. He called me and said, ‘Come, brother, down here. It’s good training. Come here.’ And I’m just happy.”

Well, being Chimaev’s training partner wouldn’t be easy for lesser-accomplished fighters—and Tsarukyan might just be the perfect fit for that role. If you’re wondering what their training sessions look like, Brendan Schaub once described the cold tension in the air when he saw the No.1 lightweight contender sharpening ‘Borz’s skills on the mat.

That being stated, do you think Khamzat Chimaev will stay with this team for his next fight? And will the fight between Strickland and the other guy truly happen?