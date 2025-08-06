Khamzat Chimaev Makes an Emotional Confession About How UFC Career Changed His Mother’s Life Forever

UFC middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev is just weeks away from what could be the most defining moment of his career. Set to headline the promotion’s eighth event in Chicago, inside the historic United Center, the Chechnya-born Emirati is gearing up to unleash his peak form as he squares off against reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis—arguably the toughest puzzle left in the division.

Both men step into the Octagon with personal stakes. Du Plessis aims to solidify his reign as the undisputed middleweight king, while Chimaev remains the last truly formidable challenger. But for ‘Borz’, this bout is about more than gold and glory. It’s deeply personal. Years ago, he made a heartfelt promise to his mother: he would retire once he became a UFC champion.

Over time, each meeting between mother and son came with the same question: “Is he a champion yet?” Her concern came not from doubt, but from love—a desire to see her son leave behind a sport that brings broken bones, bruises, and blood. Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in a recent interview, Khamzat Chimaev reflected on how his mother feels today: “Before, they were scared. Not now. She’s good…Sometimes lives with Marish, sometimes goes to Sweden, sometimes to the mountains. She has a house, different apartments—Moscow, around… in Dubai, Abu Dhabi. She has a good life.”

via Imago April 9, 2022, Jacksonville, Florida, JACKSONVILLE, FL, United States: JACKSONVILLE, FL – April 9: R-L Khamzat Chimaev punches Gilbert Burns in their welterweight bout at Vystar Memorial Arena for UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean event on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Jacksonville, Florida United States – ZUMAp175 20220409_zsa_p175_221 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

For Khamzat Chimaev, few influences have shaped his life more than his mother. It was her strength and vision that led the family out of Chechnya in search of a better future. Alongside Khamzat and his brother Artur Chimaev, she eventually found a new home in Sweden. While Khamzat rose to stardom inside the Octagon, his parents remained mostly out of the spotlight—with Artur occasionally stepping into view from his brother’s corner.

Now, with his mother finally at peace with his path, Khamzat Chimaev has made a choice. The retirement he once promised after claiming UFC gold is on hold.

What fuels Khamzat Chimaev’s relentless pursuit inside the Octagon?

Earlier this year, former training partner Caio Borralho turned heads across the MMA world when he claimed that Khamzat Chimaev intended to retire after becoming champion. However, that prediction now seems premature. With his mother finally backing his fighting career, ‘Borz’ has found new purpose—and isn’t planning to walk away anytime soon. In fact, Chimaev is thinking bigger than ever.

Rather than stopping at one belt, he’s aiming to conquer three divisions: middleweight, welterweight, and even light heavyweight. But this run isn’t just about chasing greatness—it’s deeply personal. His driving force now? Financial security for his family. Khamzat Chimaev keeps his circle small, focused on his mother and young son. Last year, he revealed that his son had undergone surgery , with another procedure expected in the near future.

With that reality weighing on him, Chimaev admits that money has become a major motivator. In a recent interview with ESPN, Khamzat Chimaev addressed Caio Borralho’s retirement claim directly, setting the record straight: “I don’t know where he heard that thing. I need money, bro. It’s not enough if I just go for one title. Hopefully, if I get some more stuff, then maybe I’ll fight to defend the belt or fight for another belt in Abu Dhabi as well… I don’t know where this came from—him.”

Now focused on reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis, Chimaev has also teased a bigger picture—potential showdowns with the winner of Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev.