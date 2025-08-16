Khamzat Chimaev on Alert as Dricus Du Plessis Handed Controversial Backstage Tactic for UFC 319

With 14 wins and no losses, Khamzat Chimaev has climbed the ranks at lightning speed, and the only prize left is the belt. Standing in his way is Dricus Du Plessis, the reigning middleweight champion, who has been preparing for this very moment. Chasing greatness with every bout, Du Plessis is unlike any fighter the sport has known. His style isn’t clean or conventional, at times it defies all logic. Yet, time and again, it proves effective.

What appears to others as chaos is, for him, a rhythm only he can hear. That rhythm is now set to clash with the most dangerous fighter in the game, a man with the strength of a bear and the precision of a surgeon. This is more than just a title defense; it’s a test. When the cage door shuts, only one truth will stand: either Chimaev’s reign begins, or the legend of Du Plessis grows. But with DDP entering as the underdog, a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion has even handed him a controversial backstage tactic that might tilt the fight in his favor.

Why a sweaty Dricus Du Plessis could be the key to beating Borz

In just a few hours, the final bell will sound at the United Center in Chicago, with 20,917 fans in attendance and millions more watching live on ESPN+ PPV. The spotlight will be on Khamzat Chimaev as he enters his first title bout, while Dricus Du Plessis attempts to defend his UFC middleweight crown for the third time since claiming it from Sean Strickland last year. Despite holding the belt, Du Plessis enters the fight as a +200 moderate underdog, with Chimaev standing as the -240 favorite. And that’s where former double champion Henry Cejudo has stepped in, offering some tactical advice to the Afrikaans powerhouse.

Just hours earlier, Cejudo spoke to TMZ Sports, where the reporter asked, “Do you think he [DDP] does have the strength? Does he have the technique? Does he have the ability to get up if he gets taken down?” Cejudo didn’t hesitate in his response: “He does. He does. The hardest round for DDP is round one and maybe the beginning of round two, but I don’t see it. I think as round two, and then the rest of the rounds go on, the sweat changes everything. You are not going to have that same grip. You are going to be able to slide off a lot of things.” In simple terms, Cejudo believes that as the fight drags on and Du Plessis begins to sweat, it will be harder for Chimaev to lock in grappling positions, giving the champion a better chance to escape dangerous situations.

The exchange further took a lighthearted turn when Cejudo added, “So if I am DDP, I am going into that fight already sweaty, you know. Hot and bothered.” The reporter agreed, suggesting Du Plessis work up a sweat backstage to make himself more difficult to grab, to which Cejudo responded: “Yeah, make him hard to grab you. Make him hard to choke you.” However, beyond this slippery tactic, it seems Du Plessis already has a few tricks of his own tucked away for fight night.

Dricus Du Plessis strips Khamzat Chimaev of 3 key weapons

With a recent run of victories over middleweight greats like Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland (twice), Dricus Du Plessis has firmly cemented his place among the elite. So now, at UFC 319, Stillknocks is preparing to meet the challenge of the 12-0 fighter head-on, even in the Dagestani’s most dangerous realm, elite wrestling. In a recent appearance on the Main Event YouTube channel with Niko Pajarillo and former rival Robert Whittaker, Du Plessis fielded questions about the looming showdown.

When asked by Pajarillo if he could realistically submit Chimaev, Du Plessis didn’t hesitate. “100%,” he said with confidence. Whether striking, clinching, or grappling, the South African made it clear he’s ready to face Chimaev in any area of the fight. Explaining his mindset further, Du Plessis said, “I’m going out there to attack. And whether it be on the ground, whether it be in the clinch, whether it be in the striking, there’s no place I’d prefer. So, I’m going out there, and man, wouldn’t it be sweet to get that submission?”

Since making his UFC debut in 2020, the 23-2 fighter has already notched two submission victories, including a historic rear-naked choke against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, making him the only man to ever submit Adesanya inside the promotion. His grappling pedigree, however, stretches back even further. At a Submission event, Du Plessis famously submitted all five members of the Gracie Barra team in a single night, proving his ability to thrive on the mat against elite opposition. With credentials like these, the question is: what are your thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s controversial backstage tactics?