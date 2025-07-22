Khamzat Chimaev on Alert Even Before Dricus Du Plessis Fight as Paulo Costa Gets UFC Rankings Boost

Paulo Costa reminded the world exactly who he is with a thunderous return at UFC 318, dismantling Roman Kopylov. Once a feared wrecking machine in the middleweight division, Costa’s rise was abruptly stalled by a serious staph infection. The illness led to back-to-back losses against Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker. The Brazilian warrior stood firm against the pressure, returning to the drawing board with determination to strategize and launch a counterattack. At UFC 318, he didn’t just win; he sent a strong message. The resurgence ignited with fierce intensity, fueled by relentless aggression and a deep-seated hunger that had long been lying in wait.

After the fight, he reminded the division that he is still there and said, “Pre-COVID Costa is back!” Costa stepped into the Octagon with a decisive strategy—and he carried it out flawlessly. From the very first moment, he maintained his distance and targeted Roman Kopylov’s legs, delivering powerful kicks that gradually drained his opponent’s strength. Costa controlled the tempo from the opening bell to the final round, always staying one step ahead of the competition. He kept Kopylov off balance, never giving him a moment to establish his rhythm, and astonishingly, he didn’t concede a single second of control time. His game plan not only secured his victory in the fight but also boosted his rankings significantly.

John Morgan took to his X account to share some important updates for the fans. It seems ‘Borrachina’ has moved up places in his middleweight rankings after his recent victory. Morgan tweeted, “Movement at middleweight following #UFC318. Paulo Costa (

@BorrachinhaMMA) moves up two spots to No. 11, while Roman Kopylov falls one to No. 15. Meanwhile, @BrendanAllenMMA moves up one spot and no sits at No. 10, while Marvin Vettori falls to No. 11 in a tie with Costa.” After the win, Costa took the opportunity to call out Khamzat Chimaev and challenged him to a fight next.

While speaking in his post-fight interview, the Brazilian fighter didn’t hold back his words. He said, “Everybody knows I hate that guy, everybody knows who that motherf—–r [Khamzat] Chimaev is. He’s a big as—-e. He says bad things about me about [my wife]. He is a coward. I’m going to chase you. I will not stop until I get to you,”. The big question at the moment is, does the #11-ranked middleweight fighter deserve a fight against ‘Borz’next? Well, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t quite think so.

Kamaru Usman gives a reality check to Paulo Costa about him wanting to fight Chimaev

All fight week, Paulo Costa was fired up—his fury aimed squarely at ‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev. Costa accused Chimaev of crossing the line by allegedly sending inappropriate messages to his girlfriend, and his anger was on full display during media appearances. While plenty of fans felt Costa’s frustration was more than justified, not everyone saw it the same way. In fact, one UFC legend has spoken out, suggesting that the personal nature of the beef might be overshadowing what should really matter: the fight itself. With his dominant return at UFC 318, Paulo Costa shut down the doubters and shook off the “washed” label.

The Brazilian looked every bit like the powerhouse fans once feared, reestablishing himself as a force in the middleweight division. But now that he’s back in the spotlight, a new question is beginning to take shape. If Khamzat Chimaev manages to dethrone Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 and claim the 185-pound crown, does Costa deserve the next title shot? ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ shared his honest opinion during one of his episodes of the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast. He said, “I think Paulo Costa needs [a win] over somebody in that top 5. You know, Paulo Costa hasn’t fought Caio Borralho, hasn’t fought Nassourdine Imavov. So, I think he needs another win for the UFC to consider that.”

Paulo Costa shattered his winless streak with a decisive victory—his first triumph since 2022. While the performance impressed, he must secure several more convincing victories to firmly establish his case for a title shot. If Khamzat Chimaev seizes the middleweight crown at UFC 319, the entire landscape is set to change dramatically. The rivalry between Costa and Chimaev has escalated, turning personal as accusations regarding Costa’s girlfriend emerged during fight week. Will the pair clash next in the division? Share your thoughts in the comments below. We want to hear from you!