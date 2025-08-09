Khamzat Chimaev Reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s $5M-Esque Plan to Give Back to His Village

Khamzat Chimaev has never been shy about his roots. The UFC star might fight on the biggest stages in the world, but his heart still beats in the small Chechen village where it all began.

During the recent UFC 319 Countdown, cameras followed ‘Borz’ through the streets of Gvardeyskoye. He pointed out homes, shared stories, and revealed a plan that feels almost like something Khabib Nurmagomedov himself would do. A plan to give back in a way that lasts for generations. But what exactly is he building, and why now?

Chimaev began by stating, “Chechnya is a special place because I’m born here. If you say Chechnya people thinking like you still has a war here. No, it’s not war. We had a lot of students from different countries. We have a lot of athletes who’s coming here. This become a total different place.”

As mentioned above, ‘Borz’ was born on May 1, 1994, to a Chechen family in the small village of Gvardeyskoye. He then took the camera crew past his family’s houses, one for his brother, one for his mother, and one for himself. Then, he stopped at the site that matters most: the gym that he is building.

The UFC middleweight star explained, “All Chechen village are the same, people helping each other to become good people. But now it’s my time to give back, that’s why I’m building the gym. This gym I’m building in my village for the young people, boys become good wrestlers here. I don’t want to put a cage because of the kids you know, so first they have to become wrestlers, then after 50 years, 20 years, I don’t know, they going to choose what they want do. So it’s not gym for me, I’m building for the kids.”

If the plan sounds familiar, it’s because Khabib Nurmagomedov recently did something similar. In May 2025, the former lightweight champion opened a facility in his mountain hometown of Sildi that reportedly cost $5 million. Like Chimaev, ‘The Eagle’ wasn’t building for profit as he’d stated at the time, “I will not recoup these investments in my life, and I do not have a goal to do so. My goal was different.”

Chimaev’s approach carries the same spirit, though his focus is on wrestling over MMA cages, for now. Why? For ‘Borz,’ it’s not just about sport, it’s about discipline, safety, and direction. As he shared in the countdown video, “Everyone knows me, I know everyone here. If I go out they don’t see me like Khamzat Chimaev superstar, they see me like their brother. They love me, I love them as well. Kids has to be safe, so has to be not the streets, better has to be in the gym. Gym makes you a stronger guy, mentally, like physically.”

And it’s not hard to imagine the long-term impact. In Dagestan, small village gyms produced world champions. Could Gvardeyskoye be next? Only time will tell. Chimaev himself started wrestling at five, and reportedly won a bronze at the Russian junior nationals, and later moved to Sweden when he was 18.

Now, with global fame and financial success, he’s circling back to where it all started. The difference? This time, he’s the one planting the seeds for the next generation. Just as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s $5 million investment reshaped his village, Chimaev’s gym could be the catalyst for a new wave of Chechen talent!

And speaking of ‘The Eagle’, the Dagestani legend has also come out with a crucial piece of advice for ‘Borz’ as he gears up for his title shot against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319!

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Khamzat Chimaev to switch up his approach for UFC 319 for one crucial reason

The build-up has been tense. Khamzat Chimaev’s undefeated record hangs in the balance as the unpredictable ‘Stillknocks’ stands in his way. Many expect a wrestling war, after all, it’s the Chechen warrior’s bread and butter. But Khabib Nurmagomedov sees a different path that just might surprise everyone!

Speaking on the Hustle Show, Nurmagomedov stated, “Personally, I would advise Khamzat to strike with him, if I were coaching, I would give him different advice. If you put them straight boxing, Khamzat is better.”

Coming from a man who made his career rag-dolling opponents, that’s saying something. His reasoning? Energy conservation. He further explained, “You can try to force things early, but if you don’t finish him, you’ll burn a lot of energy. You’ll need it in the championship rounds. And Khamzat hasn’t been to the championship rounds.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Dricus Du Plessis thrives in chaos, finding ways to break opponents when the fight drags on, like he did against Israel Adesanya. If Chimaev pours all his energy into early takedowns, that chaos could tip the balance. As ‘The Eagle’ pointed out, “When you’re preparing for a fight like that, you have to consider all possible scenarios. You can’t go in like, ‘I’ll just wreck him.’”

If ‘Borz’ follows the advice and keeps his composure against Du Plessis, he could walk away a world champion. But even if the fight doesn’t go his way, the seeds he’s planting back home will keep growing. After all, in a sport where careers can be short, that kind of impact lasts forever.