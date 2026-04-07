Khamzat Chimaev Reveals True Source of His Millions as He Makes $700K Admission

Khamzat Chimaev may not be fighting as often as fans expected and hoped for, but his bank account tells a different story. The undefeated middleweight champion exploded into the UFC in 2020 with three wins in just 66 days and set the modern record for the fastest winning streak in the promotion

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But ‘Borz’ now competes far less frequently, only fighting once a year since 2023. But according to Chimaev, that slowdown hasn’t hurt him financially. If anything, it’s done the opposite. The 31-year-old is set to defend his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 328, and while critics still question his activity, Chimaev has made it clear he isn’t chasing volume anymore. He’s chasing value. And that value, as he revealed, isn’t coming primarily from the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah… I make more money out of the UFC because of who I became,” Chimaev said in an interview with Beyond the Win. “Khamzat Chimaev, wherever I go and they people know, like they want to sponsor, they want to do different things with me and all business and this.”

That statement lines up with the numbers. His reported payout for the Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319 was around $2.6 million, as per figures provided by BetMGM.

ADVERTISEMENT

But sponsorships, appearances, and business deals are now pushing his total earnings even higher. His current net worth is estimated at around $4 million, and that’s still growing. Chimaev went from working in a poultry factory in Sweden to becoming one of the UFC’s biggest international stars. He represents the UAE now, carries a global fanbase, and has built a brand that travels well beyond fight nights. That kind of visibility translates directly into money outside the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the second part of his message is just as important. Because for Khamzat Chimaev, the money isn’t only about lifestyle.

“For myself, for my family, it’s long time enough. But like I said, I’m not just fighting for myself. And people think like, I love money. Yeah, of course I love money, but money gives a lot of opportunity to help people,” the champion further shared. “I built a gym in my village. It’s like…600, 700, thousand dollars or something like that. Small stuff in my village around the people who are calling me, like somebody sick I can help. Those things matter to me and in the world all the time happens, bad stuff, you know, so you can be included in this and helping somebody out. So I’m happy to make money to make people happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether that figure he shared reflects a single investment or multiple efforts, it shows how seriously he takes that responsibility. This also explains why criticism about inactivity doesn’t seem to affect the Chechen warrior. From his perspective, he’s already achieved financial security, built a platform, and is using it in ways that go beyond fighting.

At the same time, the competitive side isn’t gone. His upcoming title defense against Sean Strickland is one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Stylistically, it’s a clash between relentless wrestling and pressure-heavy striking, but according to Colby Covington, the outcome is inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colby Covington predicts Sean Strickland has no chance against Khamzat Chimaev

Colby Covington isn’t buying into the idea of this ending up being a close fight. He sees a gap, and for him, it starts with grappling. Speaking to Submission Radio recently, ‘Chaos’ laid out his prediction for how the clash between Chimaev and Strickland would play out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, I’m not giving him a chance,” Covington said. “(Anthony) Hernandez and Khamzat are completely different levels of grapplers and the way they approach their strategies. So, I think Khamzat’s going to take him down and submit him. Schmo went and watched them spar back at Xtreme Couture a couple of years ago, and he pretty much said it wasn’t competitive.”

Covington believes Chimaev will stick to a grappling-heavy approach, avoiding striking exchanges and repeatedly taking Strickland down. He expects Chimaev to control the fight, put the American fighter in bad positions, and either secure a submission or dominate him on the ground for the full five rounds. In his title-winning performance against Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev landed 12 takedowns and controlled over 21 minutes of the fight.

But this is where the debate opens up. Sean Strickland’s durability and defensive awareness have held up against elite strikers, including his win over Israel Adesanya. The question is whether that translates against someone who might choose not to strike at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the real question is simple. Can Strickland keep this fight standing long enough to make it competitive, or does ‘Borz’turn it into another grappling showcase? Because while Khamzat Chimaev’s financial future might be secure, his competitive reputation is still being written in real time.