Khamzat Chimaev Riles Up Brazilian MMA Community With Another Alex Pereira UFC White House Callout

Khamzat Chimaev has never been subtle, but this time, he has aimed straight at a national fanbase. With the UFC’s proposed White House card looming in June, the undefeated middleweight champion decided to turn up the heat by dragging Brazil into his latest callout of light heavyweight king Alex Pereira with a bold challenge!

“All Brazilian fans tell this boy if you’re not scared tell him to fight,” Chimaev wrote on X, but that wasn’t all, as he had also added, “Let’s go White House… Don’t worry, I will finish you fast @AlexPereiraUFC.”

That combination of bravado and provocation landed exactly where you’d expect. Brazilian MMA fans didn’t just respond. They unloaded. ‘Borz’ is coming off a one-sided middleweight title win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, improving to 15-0. Alex Pereira, meanwhile, is fresh off reclaiming the light heavyweight belt with a first-round knockout of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

From a stylistic standpoint, you can see why the Chechen warrior is taking aim at ‘Poatan’. Chimaev has openly questioned Pereira’s ability to survive against elite wrestling, an area ‘Borz’ has built his reputation on.

Against du Plessis, Chimaev landed 529 strikes to 45, controlled nearly 22 minutes of ground time, and removed all doubt about who dictated the fight. Dominant? Absolutely. Entertaining? That’s where opinions split, and the fans didn’t miss that part!

Khamzat Chimaev comes under fire from Brazilian fans for his latest jab at Alex Pereira

One fan wrote, “The Brazilians know Alex is the goat, they laugh at you.” This reaction isn’t just patriotism. Alex Pereira has become a symbol of Brazilian excellence across kickboxing and MMA, a two-division UFC champion with knockouts that don’t require patience to appreciate. For many Brazilian fans, Chimaev isn’t challenging a man, he’s challenging a legacy.

Another fan went straight for Chimaev’s fighting style, “No one wants to get humped and love-tapped for 5 rounds, and no one wants to watch you sit on a belt and never defend it more than one time every 2 years. Defend your MW title first before you call out other weight classes.” That criticism taps into a real tension. Chimaev’s last title fight was historically dominant, but also widely booed. Wrestling wins championships, but it doesn’t always win goodwill. As such, fans aren’t denying his skill. They’re questioning whether he’s earned the right to jump divisions without defending his belt even once.

One fan summed that up bluntly, “Chasing money fights before 1 title defense lmao.” The White House card represents scale, attention, and likely a massive payday. From the outside, it looks like Chimaev is skipping steps. Pereira, on the other hand, defended, lost, reclaimed, and stayed active. Optics matter in MMA politics, especially when fans feel their champion is being targeted for spectacle.

Another reaction cut even deeper, “we are not scared, we are only bored of your grappling thats it.” This isn’t fear talking. It’s fatigue. Since UFC 279 in 2022, Chimaev has fought once per year. When he steps into the Octagon, he’s dominant, yes, but absent enough that fans feel disconnected. Pereira fights, finishes, and moves on. That contrast seemingly further fuels the boredom narrative.

One fan added a sarcastic jab, “Can’t wait for your return in 2029.” Harsh, but rooted in fact, as we mentioned above. Khamzat Chimaev’s activity level doesn’t match his ambition. Calling out champions across divisions rings hollow if fans don’t trust you’ll actually be there consistently. What do you think?

Finally, one fan went straight for the highlight reel comparison, “Your last fight was the most boring championship fight of all time. poatan deserves better.” Whether you think the shot is fair or not, Alex Pereira represents violence with clarity, while Chimaev represents inevitability through control. Both win. Yet, only one excites a global audience on first watch.

So where does that leave this callout? No one is denying that Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated, dangerous, and absolutely capable of making Alex Pereira uncomfortable. But fan reaction shows a clear line has been drawn. Before chasing the biggest stage, many want to see him defend the belt he already owns and maybe do it more than once in spectacular fashion!