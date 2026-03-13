Khamzat Chimaev’s First Title Defense Confirmed as Dana White Announces Next 9 UFC Events

It’s finally out in the open. UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev will defend his title for the first time, and the identity of his opponent has been revealed. Not only that, but UFC CEO Dana White has also unveiled details for the promotion’s next nine events. But first things first—who is Chimaev’s next opponent?

Chimaev is set to face Sean Strickland in the first defense of his middleweight title. The fight will take place at UFC 328 on May 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card will feature several other notable matchups as well. Alexander Volkov will square off against Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the co-main event, while Sean Brady faces Joaquin Buckley. Jan Blachowicz and Bogdan Guskov are also set to compete, alongside bouts featuring King Green and Jeremy Stephens.

A week later, the UFC returns with UFC Vegas 117 on May 16, headlined by Arnold Allen and Melquizael Costa. After that, the promotion heads to the Galaxy Arena in Macau for a Fight Night event, where Song Yadong will take on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event. One week later, the UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for a fight between Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim.

This rounds out the promotion’s schedule before UFC White on June 14.