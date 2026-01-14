Khamzat Chimaev’s Rival Changes Division as Next Opponent Revealed Ahead of UFC Comeback

Last year, Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev’s rivalry took center stage among the UFC’s most heated bad bloods. The tension went far beyond competition, as ‘Borrachinha’ accused ‘Borz’ of saying inappropriate things about his girlfriend, turning the feud deeply personal. Fueled by that anger, Costa called out Chimaev after defeating Roman Kopylov at UFC 318, and he was later booked to fight Bruno Ferreira at UFC 326. However, just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the former middleweight title challenger had pulled out of the bout. But why?

No one knew until now. For fans who wanted to see ‘Borrachinha’ finally settle his rivalry with ‘Borz’ inside the cage, the news will come as a major surprise. Paulo Costa has now decided to move out of the middleweight division and into the light heavyweight division. And more importantly, his next fight is scheduled against Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 in Miami, set to take place at the Kaseya Center on April 11.

“Paulo Costa is moving up to Light Heavyweight and will fight Azamat Murzakanov at #UFC327 in Miami on April 11,” Championship Rounds shared on X.

This is a developing story…