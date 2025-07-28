Khamzat Chimaev’s Warning Takes Hilarious Turn as Dricus Du Plessis Fans Hijack UFC 319 Camp Update

After years of anticipation, Khamzat Chimaev‘s long-awaited title shot is finally here. Once a dominant welterweight, Chimaev is now set to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight crown at UFC 319. With gold in sight, ‘Borz’ is grinding harder than ever, bringing back his chilling catchphrase: “Kill everybody.” But there’s a twist—Du Plessis’ unorthodox, almost comical fighting style has fans chuckling more than trembling, leaving Chimaev’s threat echoing in laughter instead of fear.

Sharing a glimpse of his training with the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev showcased that he is more than prepared to take on Dricus Du Plessis. From punches to elbows, from grappling to wrestling, Chimaev displayed it all as he warned the middleweight champion of the consequences. He stated, “Feeling great! We are in L.A., doing training camp now—last camp before the fight. So, coming to Chicago… kill everybody! See you guys there.”

Quite a scare for Dricus Du Plessis. In addition to that, the middleweight champion should be wary of what Robert Whittaker has to say about their fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the former UFC middleweight champion stated, “I think if you can’t get Dricus out in the first—which Chimaev can do, since first-round finishes are kind of his thing, right?—but if he doesn’t get him out of there, I think Dricus looks good, looks very promising. He’s a guy that, if you don’t get rid of, he kind of wins.”

Robert Whittaker fought both of them and lost his battles against each, but for him, Khamzat Chimaev is someone who should never be ruled out. However, it’s important to note that the South African thrives in chaos and manages to pull off victories even when the odds are stacked against him.

Chimaev, on the other hand, is known for being explosive right from the start. But he has a flaw as well—his battles against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman revealed a weakness: his cardio. Well, Borz’s recent update was meant to be a warning sign for Du Plessis and his fans, but the completely opposite happened in the comment section.

Khamzat Chimaev’s recent post gets a comedic update from Dricus Du Plessis fans

Remember the Israel Adesanya vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight? Even with Adesanya’s textbook technique, Du Plessis somehow came out on top with his wild, unorthodox style, falling into takedowns, eating headshots like nothing. It was pure chaos, and one fan wrote, “Ddp by “RKO outta nowhere.”

A fan humorously claimed that Du Plessis will shine brightest at the press conference, “No matter the outcome ddp wins the press conference.” Well, Du Plessis’s mic skills shouldn’t be ruled out, as he is probably the only fighter in the UFC who has made two former champions cry at a press conference. In another hilarious take, a fan added, “On papers Khamzat wins but DDP can’t read so…”

Finally, we witness some positive support from the fans, “I’m Glad to see his health is good to make it.” Chimaev has been dubbed the future champion for the better part of a decade now, but his health issues have seemed to be a major roadblock. He has also shed light on how constant training results in a drop in immunity, and once that happens, the body becomes more prone to infection. Further, the 31-year-old revealed that he was forced to remove half of his thyroid, which also affects him more than it does the other fighters.

But coming back to the upcoming bout, another fan tweaked the press conference joke and wrote, “DDP by press conference.” Last but not least, another fan added, “Ddp by accident.”

Khamzat Chimaev has repeatedly stated that Dricus Du Plessis will suffer inside the Octagon with him, but his fans aren’t taking him seriously. Both fighters are undefeated in the UFC and have been on a generational run, but on the day of judgment, who will come out on top? Only time will tell.