Khamzat Chimaev Sends Relief Aid to Khabib’s Flood-Stricken Dagestan

From late March, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dagestan has faced heavy rainfall that eventually turned into a devastating flood on April 5. Reportedly, locals have been dealing with widespread water shortages, power cuts, rockfalls, and mudslides that have affected their daily lives. More than 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes after the Gedzhukh Reservoir dam burst on Sunday. Amid the natural disaster, Khamzat Chimaev sent much-needed aid to ‘The Eagle’s people in Dagestan.

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According to a report by a Russian outlet, RIA, the current middleweight champion sent seven trucks carrying over 100 tons of daily-use essentials for the Dagestani people. The reports stated that ‘Borz’ helped locals with 60 tons of flour, 41 tons of drinking water, and more than 36 tons of pasta, along with other necessities like sugar, ghee, vegetable oil, milk, and juice in the Khasavyurt district.

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“Today, Khamzat Chimaev sent aid to all the affected villages in the Khasavyurt district,” Chechen Human Rights Commissioner Mansur Soltayev said on Khamzat’s contribution. “We came to our brothers with such a good mission. We will receive assistance with distribution,” he added, as per RIA.

For those who don’t know, Chechnya and Dagestan have had a historical conflict with each other, including the Chechen wars in the 2000s. Yet, despite the differences between the two regions, Khamzat Chimaev stepped up to help the Dagestani people in their time of need.

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Moreover, the current middleweight champion has shown a soft spot for people from the Caucasus region. He previously showed little interest in putting his title on the line against top contender Nassourdine Imavov, a French-Dagestani fighter, stating he doesn’t like the tension between Chechen and Dagestani people. That said, when it comes to providing aid, Chimaev has been doing humanitarian work for a long time.

Earlier this year, ‘Borz’ partnered with “Faith of a Champion,” a humanitarian organization that sends aid to regions like Afghanistan, Gaza, and Sudan. Now, alongside support from Khamzat, the Dagestani MMA community, with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s help, has been on a mission to ease the situation in their homeland.

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Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dagestani UFC fighters step forward amid floods

Nurmagomedov came out, urging everyone to lend help to the affected people of his homeland. At the Khasavyurt–Kadi-Yurt section, more than 300,000 people have been facing power cuts, along with damaged roads and bridges. So, ‘The Eagle’ reassured everyone that the situation would be all right.

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“All is in the hands of the Almighty,” Khabib wrote on social media. “This is a test for our people, which we must endure with dignity and patience. The most important thing now is not to stand by. Our brothers and sisters in the mountains have been left homeless, and it is our duty to offer a helping hand. May Allah ease the plight of all those affected.”

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Later, the Dagestani MMA legend also posted a video of equipment being used to fix communication lines and wrote, “The work is ongoing. The main thing is to restore the roads so that aid can reach every home,” he added.

Alongside Khabib, other Dagestani UFC stars such as Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov are also helping locals with fundraising efforts. Even Khabib’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, posted a photo of himself on the ground working with local people.