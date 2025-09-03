Khamzat Chimaev, Shara Magomedov in the Middle of Revenge Plot From Dana White’s Contender Series Star

There is no doubt that the UFC lacks superstars on the current roster. Even though you may have some names to refute that fact, there is absolutely nobody on the level that Conor McGregor operated, taking the promotion to new heights. However, there is always a steady supply of fresh new talent coming into the UFC, thanks to Dana White’s Contender Series. Recently, another fighter received a contract, and it’s someone that Khamzat Chimaev, and especially Shara Magomedov, needs to watch out for.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Most fans would know UFC middleweight fighter Michal Oleksiejczuk, but what they may not know is that he’s got a brother, Cezary Oleksiejczuk, who’s also an MMA fighter. He competes in the same weight class as his brother and recently scored a massive knockout win under 36 seconds in his DWCS fight to earn a UFC contract. And guess what? Cezary already has his sights set on Sharaputdin Magomedov as his first opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC Contract Winner Wants to Avenge His Brother’s Loss to Shara Magomedov

Michal Oleksiejczuk was one of the first four UFC opponents that Shara Magomedov fought before suffering his first defeat against Michael ‘Venom’ Page. His fight against the Dagestan native went through all three rounds, losing via unanimous decision. His brother is now looking to settle that score with Magomedov in his debut fight for Dana White and Co. “I hope to get an offer for a fight very soon. I’m here. I’m coming here to avenge all of my brother’s losses. Shara ‘Bullet’, I want to fight Shara ‘Bullet’,” Cezary Oleksiejczuk told Laura Sanko after his DWCS victory.

via Imago February 1, 2025, Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia: Michael Page battles Sharaputdin Magomedov in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya v Imavov event at anb Arena on February 1, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. /PxImages Riyadh Saudi Arabia – ZUMAp175 20250201_zsa_p175_176 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx

In fact, Shara Magomedov is one of Cezary Oleksiejczuk ‘s many targets, as he wants a shot at redemption at all those who gave his brother a bad night inside the Octagon. When it comes to the fight against the Dagestan native, the new UFC signee claimed that he saw everything that happened to his brother as he was cornering him that night. Hence, Cezary wants to step up this time in a few months’ time in Abu Dhabi. “I was cornering Michal in that fight, and that was a great fight. But I want to break him [Shara] down, and we can do it in October in Abu Dhabi,” Michal Oleksiejczuk’s brother added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sharaputdin Magomedov as his first opponent may not be the worst option for Cezary Oleksiejczuk. A win over a highly rated up-and-comer would certainly help him in taking the first steps towards his journey to compete for Khamzat Chimaev’s belt. However, at this point in time, Cezary is enjoying the moment of finally becoming a UFC fighter and the fact that he and his brother will be together under the same banner.

AD

Michael Oleksiejczuk’s Brother Is Aiming to “Make History” as Both Will Compete in Khamzat Chimaev’s Division

Not many fighters get to join the UFC after just a few fights under their belt, like Bo Nickal. Some have to take a long and grinding road to the world’s biggest MMA promotion to win the biggest prize and to make the most money. Cezary Oleksiejczuk’s journey was also a long one, and he seems to be over the moon about winning a contract, and has big dreams that he wants to achieve with his brother, Michal.

via Imago FNC 21, Cezary Oleksiejczuk – Tom Breese Cezary Oleksiejczuk blue shorts of Poland fights against Tom Breese white-red shorts of England during the Fight Nation Championship 21 event at Kresimir Cosic Hall on February 15, 2025 in Zadar, Croatia. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxCROxBIHxSRBxMNExSLO SimexZelic/PIXSELL

Although Michal Oleksiejczuk hasn’t been able to make too much of an impact in the UFC, his brother is convinced that good things are going to happen now that they’re together. “It’s a great feeling [to be in the UFC]. It was a tough road. Many years of hard training, ups and downs. But it is a great feel [and] a dream come true. I’m very happy. We will be cornering each other. You will see us together, and we will be making history in the UFC,” Cezary told Laura Sanko.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There have been quite a few duos of brothers competing in the UFC like Nick and Nate Diaz, with some duos involving a brother and a sister as well. It will be interesting to see how the Oleksiejczuk brothers fare together in the UFC in the next few years. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.