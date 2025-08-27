Khamzat Chimaev Shockingly Ranked Higher Than UFC Great Khabib in One Defining Aspect

Nearly five years ago, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov capped a perfect 29-0 record when he submitted Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke and retired from the sport. Over an eight-year UFC career, Nurmagomedov dominated the lightweight division, systematically submitting or overwhelming nearly every opponent.

While fighters like Edson Barboza and Al Iaquinta posed challenges, ‘The Eagle’ consistently emerged victorious, compiling a legendary resume that includes marquee names such as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov’s performances resonated far beyond the Octagon, particularly in Muslim-majority countries, where his triumph over Conor McGregor elevated him to global icon status.

Is Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling better than Khabib’s?

Although he retired early for personal reasons, his dominance paved the way for a new generation of fighters from Dagestan and Russia’s North Caucasus, many of whom are now leaving their mark in the UFC. Among these rising stars, reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has emerged as one of the promotion’s most feared and dynamic athletes. Like Nurmagomedov, ‘Borz’ remains undefeated, boasting a 15-0 record.

Just two weeks ago, he made history as the first Chechen to claim a UFC title, dethroning former champion Dricus Du Plessis in a grueling five-round battle. During the 25-minute fight, Khamzat Chimaev’s relentless ground control echoed Nurmagomedov’s signature style, smothering Du Plessis and keeping him on defense throughout 5 rounds. Consequently, the question of whether Chimaev could rival or even surpass Nurmagomedov’s dominance has become a hot topic among analysts.

Yoel Romero highlighted this debate on the Spanish edition of the Overdogs podcast on YouTube. When asked, “Khabib at 180 or 185—is he better?” Romero responded, “I say better, much better,” recalling Khabib’ Nurmagomedov unmatched wrestling and control. The host went on to add, “But this guy [Chimaev] is a whole different level. Yeah, a bit taller. Scary, bro.”

Furthermore, the conversation touched on Khamzat Chimaev’s potential move to the light heavyweight division, emphasizing his combination of size, skill, and growing influence within the UFC. By comparison, if Khabib Nurmagomedov were still active, the Chechen star would tower over him.

Standing 6’2″ with a longer reach, Chimaev’s frame makes him appear even more imposing next to the 5’10” Nurmagomedov, reinforcing the sheer physical presence he brings into the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev expresses frustration over constant Khabib comparisons

While many fighters might embrace comparisons to icons like Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev is intent on carving out his own path. Rather than accepting these labels, he rejects the notion of being “the next Khabib” and refuses to be measured against Nurmagomedov’s legacy.

In terms of skill set, both athletes are masters of controlled, pressure-heavy wrestling – Khabib Nurmagomedov hails from Dagestan, Chimaev from Chechnya – and that expertise has been the foundation of their dominance. Yet beyond wrestling, Khamzat Chimaev has also added a potent striking arsenal to his game.

In 2020, he boldly stated, “I can knockout, smash the people,” a comment the media quickly interpreted as a direct challenge to Khabib, which ignited tension between Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team and Khamzat Chimaev.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, ‘Borz’ last clarified the remark, putting it into context: “I was young, I lacked experience. I had just entered the UFC, and they started comparing me to Khabib and other fighters. Of course, when you achieve good results, they say, ‘Oh, he’s like Khabib.’ But everyone has their own achievements. I have mine, Khabib has his.”

What's your perspective on the comparisons between Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Do you see Chimaev as the next Khabib, or could he surpass the UFC Hall of Famer?