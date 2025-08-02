Khamzat Chimaev Snaps Out of “Scary” Aura to Fulfill Young Boxing Prodigy’s Dream

UFC undefeated standout Khamzat Chimaev has fully leaned into the role of the division’s top villain, thriving on mentally dismantling his opponents before physically dominating them inside the Octagon. That’s the way the Chechen Wolf moves. Even early in his rise, fans saw him as a hybrid of Conor McGregor’s ruthless trash talk and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s relentless grappling. Now more than ever, that comparison rings true.

Who could forget the notorious Conor McGregor–Dustin Poirier “Jolie DM” incident? A vintage McGregor tactic—take the fight beyond the cage. And now, Khamzat Chimaev finds himself accused of pulling a similar move. According to recent claims, the UAE native allegedly sent Paulo Costa’s girlfriend, Tamara Alves, a direct message featuring the infamous image of Israel Adesanya’s “humping” celebration following his win over ‘The Eraser’.

To top it off, Khamzat Chimaev reportedly included a message telling her to “find a better man.” The alleged stunt has sparked outrage from fans and left Paulo Costa seething. Is this ‘Borz’ channeling his inner McGregor to the fullest? Maybe. And in today’s fight game, that might be exactly what he needs. After a lengthy layoff, Chimaev is set to return this month in a title clash against reigning champ Dricus Du Plessis. In an era where headlines are currency, his fierce aura and unpredictable antics have already made him a must-watch fighter, but sliding into a rival’s girlfriend’s DMs?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That could be crossing the line.

AD

Still, just when his image looked like it might spiral into full-on villainy, Khamzat Chimaev delivered a surprising—and touching—moment. Last month, a boxing prodigy from Russia named Djadi sent ‘Borz’ a message on Instagram, expressing that his “biggest dream” was for Chimaev to recognize his talent. The heartfelt post caught Khamzat’s eye. Not only did he respond with, “My brother,” but he also reshared the young fighter’s reel on his story, adding a proud touch with emojis: “🐺🥇”.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by The Coaching Dad 👊🏽 (@kan.ush603) View this post on Instagram. Expand Post

Though Djadi is still just a kid with a long road ahead before reaching technical maturity, his mindset already speaks volumes. His training reels reflect serious dedication, and his 1,956 Instagram followers mark an early but promising milestone. For someone like Chimaev to acknowledge that kind of potential isn’t just a big deal; it’s a powerful gesture. It’s proof that even the fiercest fighters can have a soft spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Paulo Costa’s DM accusations.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev have shared a simmering rivalry for quite some time, but tensions truly boiled over when UFC booked them to fight at UFC 294 in 2023. The grudge match fell apart after the Chechen star withdrew due to illness. Since then, both men have kept the rivalry burning, openly declaring that their unfinished business still needs to be settled. As Chimaev prepares for a high-stakes title clash against Dricus Du Plessis, Paulo Costa remains laser-focused on settling the personal score, title or no title.

What started as competitive tension has turned deeply personal, especially in ‘The Eraser’s eyes, after what he perceives as disrespect directed toward his wife during the UFC 294 buildup. Costa recently stepped back into the cage at UFC 318, earning a win over Roman Kopylov. But it was during his post-fight interview that he turned the spotlight back on Khamzat Chimaev, reigniting their feud with fiery words.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Everybody knows I hate that guy, everyone knows that motherf–ker Chimaev,” Costa said. “He’s a big a, and my wife is over here, he DMed her. This is not good, this is a bad thing. But he never sent them to me, because he’s a coward. Chimaev, I’m going to show you why you’re a coward. I am here, I’m going to look for you, chase you.” Never one to stay quiet, Chimaev quickly clapped back on social media, adding fuel to the fire with a mocking jab: “It was she who wrote me habibi 😂😂😂”

For now, a showdown between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev remains uncertain—but that could change after August 16, depending on how Chimaev’s situation unfolds. If the two finally meet in the Octagon, do you think the Brazilian can pull it off? Drop your prediction below.