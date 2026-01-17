Khamzat Chimaev Snubs Nassourdine Imavov as UFC Houston Intensifies Race to His Title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nassourdine Imavov seems like the next match in the middleweight division for the title. In a verbal exchange on X, both superstars agreed to clash after Ramadan, which only added to the buzz. For a moment, it felt like ‘The Sniper’ would finally get his well-deserved middleweight title shot. But despite the Dagestani-French contender making his case, ‘Borz’ still has doubts about his competition.

The current middleweight champion recently attended a seminar at MT Gym 23 in Vienna, Austria. During a Q&A session, a fan asked Chimaev about his next fight, and the answer surprised many. The 185-pound kingpin claimed that none of the contenders want to face him inside the octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev claims fighters are avoiding a matchup with him

“When is my next fight? Nobody wanted to fight, brother. What should we do?” Khamazat Chimaev stated at MTGYM23.

The Chechen-Emirati champion might be flexing his dominance here, subtly suggesting that everyone is ducking him. Still, the division does have worthy challengers who would not shy away from facing him. The #2-ranked middleweight contender, Imavov, stands right at the doorstep, pushing hard for a championship opportunity.

‘The Sniper’ made a statement last year after he knocked out former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia. He then went ahead in the race after he defeated Caio Borralho at UFC Paris, keeping Anthony Hernandez and Reiner de Ridder behind. Following those victories, he called out Chimaev for a title shot, and rumors swirled across social media that they could headline UFC 328 in Abu Dhabi. So, while the Dagestani-French fighter is next in line, another bout could potentially bring in a new contender for the title.

On February 21 this year, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez are set to headline the UFC Houston Fight Night card. The winner of that fight would also eye a title shot. Moreover, ‘Tarzan’ already carries massive animosity toward Khamzat Chimaev, which could push the UFC to bypass Imavov.

Now, amid the 185-pound title fight puzzle, another rumor about ‘Borz’ has started to spread, and it has UFC fans genuinely worried.

‘Borz’ accident hoax briefly panicked the MMA scene

Social media can be a great tool to gather updates and news from around the world. But at times, it can be scary too. As the UFC world has been waiting for Khamzat Chimaev’s Octagon return, reports suddenly surfaced claiming the middleweight champion had suffered fatal injuries in a car crash in Chechnya. The rumors spread like wildfire.

After Anthony Joshua’s car crash in Nigeria last month, where two of his teammates lost their lives, fans got even more anxious. Thankfully, in Chimaev’s case, the reports turned out to be false, and officials soon confirmed he was safe.

After reports emerged on Friday about Khamzat Chimaev suffering serious injuries in a car crash in Chechnya, with some even claiming the crash was fatal for the UFC middleweight champion, Red Corner MMA reached out to the fighter’s manager, Majdi Shammas, who denied the information. According to Shammas, “Chimaev is currently in Abu Dhabi, UAE, not in Chechnya, and is 100% healthy,” Red Corner MMA posted on X.

“Don’t trust the rumours, Khamzat is in Abu Dhabi, and 100% healthy,” they further added.

Now, with Khamzat Chimaev safe and sound, it will be interesting to see who he faces after Ramadan. That said, do you think Nassourdine Imavov will finally get his title shot? Or will the UFC look toward the winner of Strickland vs. Hernandez? Let us know in the comments section below.