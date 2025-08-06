Khamzat Chimaev Still Haunted by Trauma That Nearly Derailed His UFC Career Ahead of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev may have garnered fame for his exploits inside the Octagon, but over the years, his health has taken a toll as well. Things have often gone so badly that the Chechen-born star has had to pull out of fights. But it seems like Chimaev has made some drastic changes to his lifestyle ahead of his fight at UFC 319, and guess what? One of those measures involves spending more time indoors.

It’s clear that Khamzat Chimaev is not going to let his middleweight title shot go easily, which is why he’s made adjustments to his lifestyle. His body has been through a lot due to several medical issues. The undefeated star contracted COVID-19 in 2020, had to get part of his thyroid removed, and even went through a time when he was “violently ill” last year. Meanwhile, the long-term effects of COVID even led to hints of retirement. So, it’s understandable that ‘Borz’ is going all out to do his part to stay healthy.

Khamzat Chimaev staying indoors, meanwhile, doesn’t mean that he hasn’t stepped outside of his place. He claimed to have traveled to the beach and places where he could be alone. But when it comes to visiting shopping malls and dense public areas, it’s a huge no-no for Chimaev. The 31-year-old understands that his fans may approach him, but he cannot risk getting infected if somehow one of those fans happens to be “sick.”

“It’s hard to go out to the people. I like the people when they love me and they come forth and they take pictures and stuff. But, this fight for me, [I] have to be ready, don’t get sick to show up to the fight and give to my fans the thing they love,” Khamzat Chimaev told ESPN. “That’s why I just said the boys, ‘If we go to the mall, if somebody gets sick and he’s a big fan, he’s going to come for me. And maybe we get that sickness.’ So, [I] have to be careful for that.”



Khamzat Chimaev had previously had issues with his immune system, and this led him to make changes to his entire camp and training regimen. Moreover, the Chechen star has also taken the help of another famed coach to work on his conditioning for the fight against Dricus du Plessis.

Khamzat Chimaev joins hands with Sam Calavitta

Sam Calavitta is one of the most elite strength and conditioning coaches, who is known for working famously with TJ Dillashaw and helping him with his longevity in the sport. Apparently, Khamzat Chimaev hit up the former UFC champion for Calavitta’s assistance, and according to Dillashaw, ‘Borz’ is on the right track at the Treigning Lab. He also appeared very confident about the fact that Chimaev is going to be a much better version of himself heading into UFC 319.

“I met him and I introduced to him this guy, Sam Calavitta… So Chimaev is doing it right now, and I highly suspect he’s going to have an amazingly better gas tank for his next fight, and I think he’s going to get the win because of it,” TJ Dillashaw stated on the ‘Overdogs Podcast’. “He’s going to make the weight better, which in turn is going to make his cardio better, and he’s going to train the right way.”

Well, how effective Khamzat Chimaev’s efforts have been will be there to see at UFC 319. This time, he’s taking a more measured approach, as he claims that it’s important to be “professional” during the interview with ESPN. So, what do you think about his adjustments and preparations? Drop your comments below.