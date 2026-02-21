Khamzat Chimaev Teases Light Heavyweight Move as Potential Fight Date vs. Former UFC Champion Emerges

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t even defended his middleweight belt since winning it last year, and he’s already looking up. Or, more specifically, he’s looking heavier. One simple tweet from the middleweight champ—”205″ —a few hours ago was enough to send the MMA world into a frenzy. No explanation or emojis. Just a number with major implications. And the timing of the tweet makes it all the more exciting.

As per sources, Chimaev may be going one-on-one against a former champion in a fight that is being targeted for the UFC 327 main event on April 11 in Miami. If true, this is more than just a superfight. It’s a statement. A champion jumping divisions without a single title defense? That’s ambition. Or impatience. Maybe both.

Khamzat Chimaev adds his name to the light heavyweight list

Last August, Khamzat Chimaev defeated Dricus Du Plessis in dominant fashion to win the middleweight title. It was clinical, suffocating, and by the end of the five rounds, many even called it boring because of how lopsided and wrestling-heavy it was. Now, instead of settling into his reign, he is eager to seek a second crown.

That is where Jiri Prochazka comes in. According to Kevin K, an MMA content creator, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jiri Prochazka is being dialed in for the UFC 327 main event. And according to the same report, the fight could be for the vacant light heavyweight belt. This means that if the reports are true, Alex Pereira, the 205 lbs champ, will, in all likelihood, move up to heavyweight. Earlier sources had indicated that it could be the No. 3-ranked Carlos Ulberg who faces Prochazka on April 11. But it appears things may not be going that way anymore.

The former light heavyweight champion has quietly regained momentum following stoppage wins over Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. However, many believe he won’t be getting a shot at the title just yet since ‘Denisa’ has already lost two title fights to Alex Pereira, both of which ended in the second round.

So, a fresh matchup with Khamzat Chimaev at 205 suddenly feels like the perfect crossroads fight. Jiri Prochazka has previously discussed his weight flexibility. Being 205 isn’t an issue for the Czech martial artist, and he’s even considered dropping down to middleweight one day. But for the time being, he wants the light heavyweight title back in his hands. Facing a surging champion moving up a division could be the type of chaos he thrives in. However, it is worth noting that the move also raises eyebrows at 185 lbs.

Nassourdine Imavov has won his last five fights. Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez are set to headline UFC Houston. The division is not short on contenders. Nonetheless, ‘Borz’ seems to be willing to let it go, at least for the time being.

There’s also timing to consider. Ramadan runs through late March, so Khamzat Chimaev’s team was already planning a return. However, few expected it to be at light heavyweight. But there is one man who saw it all coming, as Kamaru Usman might’ve revealed the real reason why ‘Borz’ has decided to move up a division right despite winning the title just a few months ago.

Kamaru Usman claims Chimaev is too “big” for the division

If Khamzat Chimaev’s move to 205 felt unexpected, Kamaru Usman suggests it may have been inevitable. Speaking on his Pound 4 Pound podcast, the former welterweight champion hinted that this move is more than just ambition—it’s about size.

“For my man Khamzat Chimaev to continue to call [Pereira] out, I think Khamzat potentially has outgrown the weight class again,” Usman said. “There’s all types of rumors and things coming out saying he’s 230lb, 225, whatever. Khamzat is a big guy. Khamzat’s always been a big guy.”

That’s the part that changes the narrative. Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut as a welterweight. Now, even 185 might be a strain. ‘The Nigerian’ even compared him to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, who struggled to make lower weights before finding his real calling at light heavyweight.

“The fact that Khamzat was making 170lb is just as ridiculous as Anthony Johnson when he was making 170,” Usman said. “If you’ve outgrown the weight class, it makes sense. Why would I kill myself to get down there when I just can’t make that weight anymore?”

If what ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ claims is true, then Khamzat Chimaev’s move to a new division is not about taking a risk; it’s survival. An inevitable logical progression, rather than a shortcut to a second belt.