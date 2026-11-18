Khamzat Chimaev is about to find out if his RAF dominance can survive a serious blast from the past. ‘Borz’ is set to put his Real American Freestyle title on the line against former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Rashad Evans at RAF 16 on December 19, and this one is way more than just another wrestling match.

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With another championship defense standing between the 32-year-old and his unbeaten RAF record, there’s plenty on the line when the two collide at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island.

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“BORZ vs SUGA MAIN EVENT. Khamzat Chimaev will defend the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship vs Rashad Evans at RAF16 in Long Island on DEC 19,” Real American Freestyle announced on X.

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t wasting any time getting back on the mat. Just days after steamrolling Chris Weidman at RAF Abu Dhabi to capture the inaugural Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship, ‘Borz’ already has another title defense lined up. And considering how easily he handled Weidman, it’s hard to blame him for keeping the momentum going.

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After Colby Covington was forced to withdraw with an injury, Weidman accepted the matchup on just five days’ notice at UFC Abu Dhabi, where the former middleweight champion completely shut down the 42-year-old.

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Chimaev cruised to a 10-0 technical fall just 13 seconds into the second period, as the win pushed his RAF record to a spotless 5-0, with every victory coming by either technical fall or pin.

And the list of names he’s run through is pretty wild: Chris Weidman, Robbie Lawler, Gilbert Burns, Tyron Woodley, and Dillon Danis have all tried to stop him, and none of them have made it to the final whistle.

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Rashad Evans, meanwhile, is stepping into a very different challenge. The 47-year-old former UFC Light Heavyweight champion will make his RAF debut and return to competitive wrestling for the first time in more than two decades.

Long before becoming an MMA star, ‘Suga’ built a strong wrestling resume. He won the NJCAA championship at 165 pounds in 2000 before transferring to Michigan State. During his time with the Spartans, he went 48-34, made two NCAA tournament appearances, and recorded two Top 5 finishes at the Big Ten Championships.

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Evans eventually transitioned to MMA, where his career reached the highest level. He won The Ultimate Fighter 2, captured the UFC Light Heavyweight championship, and later earned his place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

RAF 16 is shaping up to be one of the promotion’s biggest crossover cards yet, with several familiar MMA names joining Khamzat Chimaev on the lineup. Former UFC Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is set to face Kenzo Biyong, while Dvalishvili’s teammate and UAE brawl partner Saba Lazishvili will meet the winner of Sergio Pettis vs. Cody Garbrandt.

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The Long Island event will also feature Bo Nickal against former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero, adding another high-profile MMA matchup to an already stacked wrestling card.

But while ‘Borz’ now knows exactly who will be standing across from him on December 19, the undefeated RAF star is already looking beyond Rashad Evans. His latest opponent may be set, but Khamzat Chimaev clearly has bigger plans in mind.

Khamzat Chimaev wants to retire Chris Weidman for good

Khamzat Chimaev may have completely dominated Chris Weidman in their first RAF meeting, but he apparently isn’t ready to close the book on the former champion just yet. Despite making the matchup look one-sided, ‘Borz’ now wants another shot at Weidman. This time, however, he wants to settle things in a grappling match.

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Speaking to the Hustle Show, the 32-year-old made it clear that he wants another chance to test Weidman, but this time in a grappling match. He even suggested that the rematch could take place in Dubai.

“Right now we need to test Chris in grappling, to see who’s better. I’m not announcing it yet, but I just said it, so you can say it,” Chimaev said. “Yeah, now I’ve still got to choke him out. Send him into retirement for good.”

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Weidman, who retired from MMA in 2025, could not score a single point against Khamzat Chimaev and is now 0-2 in RAF after also losing his debut to Covington in May. A grappling rematch would give the former UFC champion a chance to bounce back and prove he can offer ‘Borz’ a tougher challenge, while the 32-year-old would have the opportunity to finish the rivalry with a submission instead of another technical fall.

Chimaev’s UFC future, meanwhile, remains up in the air. He was expected to return to action in Abu Dhabi in October, but that comeback never materialized. December had also been a possibility, yet with no UFC fight officially announced, ‘Borz’ appears to be turning his attention to competition outside MMA for the time being.

That could also give him some much-needed time to deal with the injuries he has been carrying. In September, the former champion told Adam Zubayraev that he could take a break if his UFC plans did not come together.

“If nothing happens in October or December, I think I’ll take a little break. I have a lot of injuries that I need to get treated,” he said. “I’ve been putting off my surgeries, putting them off, putting them off, and I go into every fight with some kind of problem.”

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Khamzat Chimaev still has unfinished business at 185 pounds. ‘Borz’ has been campaigning for another shot at the middleweight title and a rematch with current champion Sean Strickland, although Nassourdine Imavov has emerged as the leading name linked to the next title opportunity.

Chimaev still has plenty to sort out before his UFC return. For now, though, his next championship assignment is already set, as he puts his Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship on the line against Rashad Evans.