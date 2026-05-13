Khamzat Chimaev Trolled for Accepting Dillon Danis RAF Match After UFC 328 Loss

Khamzat Chimaev just went from defending his UFC middleweight title to fighting the guy that even Logan Paul defeated. The former champion is now set to face Dillon Danis in an RAF grappling-only match. According to an announcement from the RAF, the fight is set to unfold at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. When?

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Well, the catchweight fight will headline RAF 10 on June 13, live on Fox Nation, a day before the UFC Freedom 250 card. This, of course, comes after ‘Borz’ signed with the promotion during RAF 08 in April. He had to wait for his first title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 328 to make his debut under the promotion.

Unfortunately for the Chechen native, he dropped a split decision loss to ‘Tarzan,’ But now, it appears he is ready to blow off some steam from his first career loss and face Danis before he can pursue a potential rematch with Sean Strickland. In any case, Chimaev joins his friend and training partner, Arman Tsarukyan, in the grappling-only promotion.

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Meanwhile, Dillon Danis previously faced UFC star Colby Covington at RAF 7. Despite being younger than Covington, Danis lost the match via tech fall. He has also competed in boxing matches, where he suffered defeats to influencer boxers Logan Paul and KSI. Regardless, Happy Punch later shared the news about Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight on social media.

And let’s just say Khamzat Chimaev won’t like what people had to say about his next bout.

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Khamzat Chimaev is predicted to lose to Dillon Danis

One fan pointed out the stark differences between Chimaev’s last opponent and the next one. The fan posted: “Guy was fighting for a world title a couple of days ago. Now he’s fighting ‘Danis’.” Chimaev had no other choice since he had already signed the contract. Even if he doesn’t want the fight, he will have to do it.

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Someone else felt Chimaev wasn’t handling the loss well. And predicted Chimaev would lose this one as well. “Lmfao not taking the loss well I see. Watch him lose this too 💀,” the user commented. However, Chimaev has a good background in wrestling. And he has defeated Kamaru Usman, who defeated Colby Covington. Unless Chimaev is severely distraught and distracted by his UFC loss, Danis stands little chance of winning.

Despite Chimaev’s accomplishments in the UFC, his latest loss has even this user convinced that he is set to suffer another. “I honestly think Dillon Danis takes him in wrestling,” the user wrote. Even though the fight is at a catchweight, Chimaev is way bigger than Danis. There’s no real world where a genuine prediction would see Danis winning the fight.

The next fan had a theory about why Khamzat Chimaev may have accepted the fight. “Got humbled so bad [that] he’s fighting Logan Paul’s son now🤣,” the user wrote. Regardless of the reason Chimaev chose to fight Danis, a win will help him get back to the winning mentality.

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While everyone was mocking Chimaev, this user didn’t even believe the fight was happening. “Mark my words, this fight will not happen; both fighters are unreliable,” the user claimed. Dillon Danis has backed out of boxing matches in the past. And Chimaev, who fights less frequently than others, has also pulled out of several fights. He has even come in overweight for his fight against Nate Diaz, causing the UFC to scrap the fight and match him against Kevin Holland in 2022.

Clearly, fans weren’t expecting Khamzat Chimaev to fight someone like Dillon Danis after his loss to Sean Strickland. But the fight is happening nonetheless. Do you genuinely believe Danis stands a chance?