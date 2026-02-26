Khamzat Chimaev Warned to “Stay in His Lane” by Top Light Heavyweight Star Amid 205 Rumors

“I’d like to see him defend his title (at middleweight) before he talks about jumping around.”

The UFC boss Dana White was pretty firm about the reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev moving up to the light heavyweight division. While White had a measured stance, a sterner warning has now emerged from a top contender at 205 pounds. The No. 3-ranked light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg has urged ‘Borz’ to stay at 185 lbs and not venture forth into 205.

Ulberg’s words came amid growing rumors about Khamzat Chimaev’s ambitions of wanting to move up to face Alex Pereira at light heavyweight. But in a recent conversation with the Combat Sports Network, the Kiwi MMA star and likely next title contender shared a word of caution with the Chenchen.

Carlos Ulberg warns Khamzat Chimaev to stay at 185

“He’s too small,” Carlos Ulberg said. “Stay in your lane, brother. Handle your business over there, I’ll handle mine here. 205lbs is mine!”

Boasting a nine-fight win streak in the UFC, Carlos Ulberg is close to title contention at the moment. Knocking out veteran Dominick Reyes in the first round has cemented his position as a possible opponent for Alex Pereira next.

Although the light heavyweight division is undergoing some fluid changes, with talks of champion Alex Pereira potentially moving to heavyweight on the radar, Pereira’s possible move might leave the light heavyweight title belt vacant. With this speculation, talks of a potential vacant title bout between Ulberg and Jiri Prochazka would give ‘Black Jag’ a clearer path to gold.

If Chimaev does commit to a title defense next, there are multiple options available to the ‘Borz.’ In addition to Nassourdine Imavov, who is riding a five-fight win streak, another contender emerged when ex-titleholder Sean Strickland upset Anthony Hernandez this past weekend in Houston.

Strickland and Chimaev share a history that has turned bitter and into a war of words, hinting at a potential grudge match for the belt. Even though Chimaev is putting more of his public attention on securing a fight vs. the 205-lbs titleholder, if and when Chimaev does arrive at 205, will it be as easy as Chimaev thinks it will be?

Chimaev’s coach thinks Alex Pereira may chase a heavyweight title

Despite these possibilities, much of Khamzat Chimaev’s focus appears directed toward a high-profile showdown with Alex Pereira. Yet that dream matchup may depend heavily on Pereira’s own ambitions. Nevertheless, UFC president Dana White openly said he would definitely not be fond of this move if Chimaev does not defend his title at least once. Alan “Finfou” Nascimento, Chimaev’s grappling coach, said that he wouldn’t expect Pereira to take the fight with Chimaev if Pereira desires to chase the heavyweight title.

“Risks have always existed for him, even before he was in the UFC,” Nascimento told MMA Fighting. “For him, that doesn’t make a difference. Anyone he fights carries a risk. But for his legacy, to build a story never seen before. I would move up, fight the champion, become champion, win the third belt, and from then on, have someone build a statue of me. Every time you pass by, you ask for a blessing (laughs).”

For him, Nascimento wouldn’t blame if ‘Poatan’ is more interested in the chance to win gold in a third weight class by fighting for the heavyweight title as opposed to facing Chimaev. For now, Chimaev has stepped into two boats and is currently suspended between divisions, ambitions, and timing. Whether he stays at 185 lbs or eventually arrives at 205, the question lingers: Would size and power be a deal breaker, or simply another step toward his ascent?