Khamzat Chimaev’s Crypto Scam Controversy Deepens as Colby Covington Joins UFC Champ’s Rival

Khamzat Chimaev has already claimed the middleweight title, yet some still see the fighter who faced early criticism. Last month at UFC 319 in Chicago’s United Center, he silenced doubters, dominating Dricus Du Plessis over five relentless rounds. From the opening bell to the final seconds, ‘Borz’ showcased stamina, precision, and control, leaving no doubt about his championship credentials.

With a revamped team behind him, Khamzat Chimaev insists he has transformed. He’s left behind the version of himself who pulled out of fights and struggled with consistency. Still, controversy has followed him. The most prominent example came last year when the Chechen standout became unintentionally embroiled in a cryptocurrency scandal. He promoted a memecoin called “SMASH Coin” on social media, attracting fans.

Rivals take aim at Khamzat Chimaev with blunt assessments

Shortly after he posted, the coin plummeted over 90% shortly after his posts amid allegations of insider trading and market manipulation. Many investors suffered heavy losses in what later emerged as a classic “pump and dump” scheme. Khamzat Chimaev later defended himself online, blaming his manager’s negligence and calling it his manager’s “stupidity.” Nevertheless, the crypto saga remains a talking point.

Recently, Colby Covington reignited the conversation while speaking to Helen Yee: “Khamzat, man. If he’s not scamming his friends out of millions of dollars on these crypto meme coins, then he’s out there winning UFC world titles. So congrats to him. He’s still a piece of dirt, and I know all the fans hate him.” The tension between Covington and Chimaev stems from their once-anticipated UFC welterweight showdown, which stalled due to Khamzat Chimaev’s health and weight issues.

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez offered his take on MMA Fighting SBN, praising ‘Borz’ for maintaining “pressure” on Dricus Du Plessis, though he admitted the fight was, in his opinion, “boring.” For now, Khamzat Chimaev is set to rest for several months.

But the fight world isn’t done with him yet. Misfits MMA star Dillon Danis, fresh off a light heavyweight win at Misfits 22 in Manchester, immediately called him out: “People don’t understand, no one’s ever fought a grappler like me. Look what happened to Khamzat when he fought Gilbert Burns. I’m a way better grappler than Durinho. So I think that would be an easy fight.”

Robert Whittaker identifies the kryptonite for Chimaev

The UFC middleweight champion may be on a brief rest, but rivals are already plotting the future of Khamzat Chimaev. Known for his intolerance toward talk of his downfall—especially from fighters he has already beaten—Chimaev recently reinforced his dominance at UFC 319, defeating the division’s top contender, Dricus Du Plessis. Controlling over 20 of the scheduled 25 minutes, Chimaev dismantled Du Plessis and cemented his position as the division’s premier force, drawing comparisons to a kryptonite-like figure for other fighters this year.

The UFC will soon reveal Chimaev’s next opponents as it returns to Paris on September 6 for the Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho card, and officials are also planning a middleweight showdown in Canada. Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker has already weighed in, identifying the fighter he believes could expose Chimaev’s vulnerabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to Submission Radio, Whittaker pointed to Chimaev’s most recent conqueror, Reinier de Ridder, as the man capable of staging an upset. He explained: “I think you need to give Khamzat a threat off your back like Gilbert Burns did for Khamzat. That’ll give you the space you need to make it a standup fight or to make it an uglier fight somewhere that doesn’t let him play into his strengths.”

Khamzat Chimaev stands as UFC’s new boogeyman—untainted in the cage, yet blurred by off-ring chaos. Between the SMASH Coin fallout and opponents circling, his reign is as controversial as it is dominant. What interests you more: the swirling crypto scandal or the challenge of the next contender?