Khamzat Chimaev’s First UFC Middleweight Title Opponent Revealed as Return Timeline Surfaces

Sometimes a division feels like it’s holding its breath, waiting for two forces to collide. That’s the mood surrounding the UFC middleweight landscape right now. As per reports, Khamzat Chimaev, the champion who bulldozed his way to gold at UFC 319, is sidelined with a minor foot surgery and gearing up for Ramadan.

Meanwhile, no. 2-ranked Nassourdine Imavov, riding a five-fight streak with wins over names like Israel Adesanya and Caio Borralho, believes the throne is already within touching distance. But with the UFC juggling broadcast deals, injuries, and perfect timing, fans are left asking the obvious: when will these two finally meet?

Nassourdine Imavov is ready to wait for a “title shot” as Khamzat Chimaev reveals his return plans

The timeline became much clearer this week, and it started with Imavov making his stance unmistakable. In a pair of firm X posts shared via MMA Zone in a YouTube video, the French contender declared, “Had a good conversation with UFC, I told them, title shot only! If we have to wait, we’ll wait. No distractions, no detours, great things require great preparation. Make no mistake, I’ll be ready!”

Later, he added, “I’m not used to waiting, but this time I have to.” Imavov wasn’t leaving room for negotiation, no stay-busy fights, no side quests.

That hard line makes sense given how the 185-pound picture has unfolded. Reinier de Ridder’s hoped-for title eliminator collapsed when Brendan Allen battered him in Vancouver, confirming Imavov as the most viable contender. Even Imavov seemed amused by the hype that once surrounded de Ridder.

“He was overrated,” Imavov explained previously in a conversation with MMA Junkie, pointing to “the holes” in RDR’s game and noting that Allen simply exposed what he already knew. From Imavov’s perspective, the path to a title shot is not just justified, it’s overdue.

Imago April 9, 2022, Jacksonville, Florida, Jacksonville, FL, United States: JACKSONVILLE, FL – APRIL 9: Khamzat Chimaev celebrates his victory over Gilbert Burns in their Welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at Vystar Memorial Arena on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Jacksonville, Florida United States – ZUMAp175 20220409_zsa_p175_152 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

But as everyone waits for the UFC’s next move, the other half of this equation spoke up. In another set of X posts, also highlighted by MMA Zone in the YouTube video, Khamzat Chimaev responded directly with, “See you after Ramadan, you have time to work on your wrestling Bratishka.”

It’s equal parts warning and invitation. And it fits what ‘Borz’ recently told media in Qatar: that he’s getting “a small operation” on his foot, stepping away from training briefly, and then returning “after Ramadan.” Considering Ramadan runs from Feb. 17 to March 19, the champion is targeting April or later for his first title defense.

Nassourdine Imavov has momentum, star-building potential, and a style that poses real questions for a champion who thrives in chaos but hasn’t yet faced a striker as technical or composed as him. Two men. One title and one holy month that shape the timeline. However, recently, ‘Borz’ made headlines with an impromptu tussle with a UFC legend!

Jon Jones praises “humble, focused, and driven” Chimaev in a heartfelt post

While the division waits for April or beyond, Khamzat Chimaev is spending part of his recovery time in Russia, where he crossed paths with a man whose name still echoes through every GOAT conversation: Jon Jones. Their meeting didn’t start with handshakes; it started with grappling. Lighthearted, yes, but symbolic in its own way. One all-time great and one reigning champion testing each other’s balance, rhythm, and presence the instant they met.

Jones later jumped onto X and shared what the moment meant to him. “We were able to have a great dinner together, he seemed so humble, focused, and driven,” he wrote, praising Chimaev’s commitment. Then Jones dropped the detail that wowed fans: “At the end of the dinner, he told me he needed to drive four hours back to the mountains to train.”

Even in downtime, ‘Borz’ moves like a man racing a clock. And their connection isn’t new. Back in 2022, Chimaev said on his YouTube channel that he wanted to train with Jones, stating, “The guys who he beat, it was monsters, monsters in his division. He didn’t get easy fighters but he made them look easy.”

So now the division waits. Nassourdine Imavov with his five-fight surge and technical brilliance. Chimaev with the belt, the bravado, and a timeline shaped by surgery and faith. The ingredients are already on the table with momentum, rivalry, style clashes, and a championship that suddenly feels alive with possibility. All that’s left is the date. And when it finally arrives, middleweight may never look the same again!