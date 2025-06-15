Khamzat Chimaev’s Former Teammates Exposes His Key Weaknesses Ahead of UFC 319 Showdown

UFC middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev is now just two months away from the biggest fight of his career. At UFC 319, he’ll headline against reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, a fighter known for his unorthodox yet incredibly effective style. Both men remain undefeated in the UFC, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. UFC 319 is not only a highly anticipated title bout but also marks the promotion’s long-awaited return to Chicago. With ‘Borz’ having built a loyal fanbase, many view this moment as potentially career-defining.

Still, the challenge ahead is immense. Dricus Du Plessis is renowned for his relentless pace and elite conditioning—what fans often refer to as a strong “gas tank.” His wild, pressure-heavy approach has even led one fan to say he “just fights like a f**king coked-up chimpanzee at all times.” In contrast, Khamzat Chimaev brings a different threat: dominant wrestling and explosive striking, tools that have made him a terror in the division.

However, his stamina in deep waters remains questionable—an issue that #6-ranked contender Caio Borralho recently pointed out. While speaking at the ‘Dirty Boxing’ event in an interview with Bloody Elbow, ‘The Natural’ gave his thoughts on the upcoming title clash, “It’s a crazy fight. He can go with Khamzat in the first or second round, but if it goes past that, he can go up against Du Plessis. I’m never gonna doubt Du Plessis again—he always shuts my mouth. So, let’s see what happens.”

In addition to concerns about his gas tank, Khamzat Chimaev’s overall health has become a growing concern for both him and his team. Throughout nearly five years in the UFC, he has had to withdraw from six scheduled fights, primarily due to recurring illness and physical setbacks. But last year marked a significant shift in his approach.

The Chenchya native decided to part ways with Sweden’s Allstars Training Center and return to working with his original wrestling coach, Salim Nutsalkhanov. The move, according to Khamzat Chimaev, was a much-needed rest. He explained that his new team “lets me rest and recover properly”—something he claimed was lacking under his previous setup in Sweden, which he believes led to his frequent bouts of sickness.

Caio Borralho revealed the real reason behind Khamzat Chimaev’s sickness

Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis entered the UFC around the same time, but their career trajectories have taken very different paths. While ‘Stillknocks’ has climbed to the top, capturing the championship and defending it twice, Chimaev—despite his elite, unmatched wrestling—found himself ranked as low as No. 13 just last year. It wasn’t until his impressive victory over Robert Whittaker that ‘Borz’ surged to the No. 3 spot, finally positioning himself as a legitimate title contender.

Without that win, there’s a good chance he’d still be hovering outside the top 10. Khamzat Chimaev’s journey has been anything but smooth. His UFC run has been marred by repeated withdrawals—three times against Leon Edwards, once against Nate Diaz, and once more against Robert Whittaker before they eventually fought. His persistent health issues left fans and pundits puzzled—until fellow UFC fighter Caio Borralho shed some light on the situation during an interview with Submission Radio.

‘The Natrual’ explained, “He trains a lot. Like, I haven’t seen any other guy in my life that trains as much as he trains, you know. Maybe that’s why sometimes he, like, kills his body and doesn’t make it to the fight. But definitely, he’s a guy that over trains everyone in the room.”

