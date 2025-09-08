Khamzat Chimaev’s Future Changes After Strategy Fails Against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris

At UFC Paris, Caio Borralho’s unbeaten run hit a wall against French-Dagestani contender Nassourdine Imavov. ‘The Natural’ walked in brimming with confidence, unbeaten in the promotion and backed by oddsmakers who pegged him as the favorite. With a grappling-heavy skill set and a rising profile, the Fighting Nerds product had his eyes on the long game: a future crack at reigning champion Khamzat Chimaev. However, to get there, he first had to pass the test of ‘The Sniper’.

From the opening bell, the test proved tougher than expected. Nassourdine Imavov seized control early, pumped out a stiff jab, timed sharp counters, and marched forward with steady pressure. Meanwhile, Caio Borralho stuffed every takedown attempt, but that hardly mattered—Imavov’s hands dictated the fight. As the rounds unfolded, the ‘Sniper’ managed distance like a seasoned pro, landed clean combinations, and left little doubt for the judges.

UFC veterans analyze Caio Borralho’s failed strategy in the Nasourdine Imavov fight

By the final horn, the decision was academic. Nassourdine Imavov cruised to a unanimous nod, delivering a measured, disciplined performance. It wasn’t the explosive finish Paris wanted, but it was the kind of showing that only strengthens his call for a title shot against Chimaev. So where did Caio Borralho lose the plot? According to UFC veterans Big John McCarthy and Josh Thomson, the issue wasn’t heart or toughness—it was posture. On their podcast, McCarthy broke it down: “If you’re the faster fighter, you can get away with leaning back. Izzy—Israel—gets away with it sometimes, leaning back. He’s the longer fighter on top of being, sometimes, the faster fighter. So that works in those scenarios.”

In other words, the Brazilian tried to borrow a page from Israel Adesanya’s book. The problem? He doesn’t have Adesanya’s length or speed. Instead of creating openings, the lean left him a step behind. Thomson didn’t mince words either: “That was bothering me. Like, if you’re not the faster guy, if you’re not the better striker, you can’t lean back like that. You’ve got to be in the face and in the grill.”

In short, Caio Borralho’s backward-leaning defense slowed his counters and left him out of range. A simple slip could have allowed him to counter immediately and stay in striking distance.

Nassourdine Imavov eyes title shot against Khamzat Chimaev after dominant UFC Paris win

Although it wasn’t a finishing blow, Nassourdine Imavov set the crowd alight at Paris’ Accor Arena, cruising to a unanimous decision and, in the process, staking his claim as the next middleweight challenger to Khamzat Chimaev. The 84kg (185-pound) fighter notched his fifth straight UFC win, with the judges scoring it 50-45, 49-46, 49-46. Right from the opening bell, ‘The Sniper’ controlled every inch of the octagon.

With crisp boxing and relentless pressure, he kept Caio Borralho, who boasts 62 percent of his wins by KO/TKO or submission, from showing any of his power. As the fight progressed, Nassourdine Imavov dictated the pace, punished openings, and never let the Brazilian settle. By the final horn, it was all Imavov—a masterclass in timing, strategy, and composure. After the fight, he went straight for the biggest target. “I am next,” Imavov shouted, the crowd erupting behind him. “[Borralho] was unbeaten for 10 years. I just beat him—and I beat him with style. I need to be the next one to fight for the UFC middleweight title.”

However, don’t expect a title shot just yet. Dana White and Co. are holding back, instead eyeing a semifinal-style matchup. The winner of UFC’s October Vancouver clash between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez could get the next crack. So, is this the right call—or does Nassourdine Imavov deserve his shot now? Drop your thoughts below.