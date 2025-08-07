Khamzat Chimaev’s One Line Shuts Down Dana White’s UFC White House Fight Hopes

After spending years stuck outside the U.S. octagon, Khamzat Chimaev is finally set to make his return at UFC 319 in Chicago. While the undefeated middleweight is back in the mix for a title opportunity, he doesn’t see himself in the spotlight of Dana White‘s planned White House fight night. In fact, when asked about it, ‘Borz’ delivered a one-liner that ended the conversation before it ever began.

Khamzat Chimaev claims he is not welcome at the White House

As UFC CEO Dana White prepares to host a historic celebration at the White House to commemorate America’s 250th birthday in 2026, not every fighter believes they will be invited. Khamzat Chimaev, who has long struggled with visa issues tied to his connections with controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, responded bluntly when asked if he would be on the fight card.

He said, “Bro, look at my face. I don’t think they will let me come [to the White House].” The statement was loaded with some dry humor, but it also struck a nerve, as he was kept out of U.S. fights for years. Despite his success and popularity, Chimaev nonetheless has the burden of being seen through a political lens he never requested. “Some people put me in a position like political s— and break my visa down, and I don’t know why,” he further explained.

“I’m just doing for my family—fighting, training. Athletes don’t have to be with politics.” His tone may have been lighthearted, but his message was clear: the political baggage others placed on him has never fully gone away, even as he prepares to compete for a title fight in the United States. However, we cannot completely count him out either, as Donald Trump has been quite a pillar of political support for ‘Borz.’

Donald Trump’s big role in Chimaev’s return to the United States

Khamzat Chimaev, who had been kept out of competing in the United States for years, is now just weeks away from headlining UFC 319 in Chicago. And, while his visa clearance may seem to be regular paperwork to some, Chimaev feels there is more to the story and that Donald Trump may have helped tip the scales.

“So now Donald Trump is here, we go for a fight,” Chimaev said nonchalantly, hinting that the President’s influence may have played a role in the sudden shift. Trump’s strong friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, as well as his loud support for the organization, has long blurred the line between politics and promotion.

In Chimaev’s case, it appears that the impact extended beyond the cageside seats. Although he doesn’t go into detail, ‘Borz’ clearly believes that something has changed, and not just in paperwork. Whether it’s a coincidence or a subtle intervention, Trump’s presence looms large over this unexpected return. And, while the 31-year-old may still consider himself an outsider in American politics, he is finally back on American territory, one step closer to UFC gold.