Khamzat Chimaev’s Past Antics Spark UFC 319 Panic as Fans Fear Dricus Du Plessis Fight Cancellation

“Put a shirt on, princess, before you catch another cold,” commented Dricus Du Plessis last year under one of Khamzat Chimaev’s mirror selfies, where ‘Borz’ was flexing his muscles ahead of his then-scheduled bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. But Du Plessis’ jab wasn’t just a casual insult—it came from a much deeper place. It was a sharp reminder of Chimaev’s weakened immunity, which has repeatedly forced him to pull out of fights.

So far, Khamzat Chimaev has had six UFC fights cancelled, three of them alone against Leon Edwards in the welterweight division. Originally, the UFC booked the Chechnya standout to fight Whittaker in last year’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, but he pulled out at the last minute due to a life-threatening illness. However, a life-threatening illness forced him out at the last minute—cementing his reputation as the “poster boy” for cancelled bouts.

Now though, Khamzat Chimaev is finally back in action. He has left his Sweden-based Allstars Gym and returned to his roots, training under his old coach Salim Nutsalkhanov, who first shaped his wrestling during his teenage years. ‘Borz’ is now counting down the days as he prepares to finally lock horns with reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319, scheduled to go down inside Chicago’s United Center.

With just 34 days left until fight night, anticipation is through the roof. In fact, the Instagram page ‘MMA Pros Pick’ recently posted a clip of Chimaev’s intense training session, captioned, “Khamzat Chimaev is just 34 days away from his long-awaited title shot. The world is finally ready and putting on the finishing touches!”

In the footage, Khamzat Chimaev appears sharp and in top form, now training out of America as he pushes toward championship gold. But just a few months ago, rumors swirled about another potential health scare; reports claimed UFC might pull The UAE native from UFC 319. Thankfully, those turned out to be false alarms. Still, with the event now just weeks away, fans remain a bit on edge—understandably so, given Chimaev’s rocky track record with cancellations.

Fans fear Khamzat Chimaev might withdraw from UFC 319 title clash against Dricus Du Plessis

Just weeks ahead of UFC 319, uncertainty looms around Khamzat Chimaev’s long-awaited return—fueled by recent revelations and fan skepticism. A few weeks ago, the Chechnya standout’s former training partner Caio Borralho dropped a bombshell in an interview. The Brazilian claimed he had heard whispers suggesting that ‘Borz’ might retire after winning the UFC title, pointing to pressure from his homeland Chechnya and lingering health concerns.

Adding to the concern, one fan voiced their anxiety on Instagram, commenting, “Please don’t pull out.” Khamzat Chimaev originally made his UFC debut at middleweight, but just ten days later, he took a short-notice bout at welterweight against John Phillips. That kicked off his now well-known pattern of bouncing between weight divisions—a cycle that many believe has taken a toll on his body and led to several fight cancellations.

With Khamzat Chimaev now committed to 185 pounds, fans remain uneasy. Standing at 6’2″, his ability to safely make weight is still under question. One fan asked bluntly, “Will he make weight?” Another chimed in with a prediction: “He gonna not make weight or pull out.” It’s not just about weight, though. Concerns over ‘Borz’s training intensity have also surfaced.

Reunited with his former coach, Khamzat Chimaev himself admitted, “They now let me rest and recover properly,” suggesting that the grind at Allstars Gym may have previously pushed him beyond his limits. Despite this new approach, doubt still clouds his comeback. A fan sarcastically wrote, “Excited to see why he pulls out this time.”

One fan even proposed a contingency for UFC 319’s main event, recommending a light heavyweight rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev in case Khamzat Chimaev withdraws again, “Hope Ankalaev and Alex are ready when Khamzat pulls out to step in.” As the countdown to UFC 319 continues, some fans remain unconvinced that the bout will actually happen, “He might pull out in a few days’ time.”

So now, with just weeks to go, the big question is—are these concerns and jokes rooted in reality? Or has Khamzat Chimaev finally turned a corner, ready to deliver the best version of himself in pursuit of middleweight gold? Drop your prediction below.