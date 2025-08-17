Khamzat Chimaev’s Reaction to Baisangur Susurkaev Goes Viral as Fans Rally for UFC Noche Card

Baisangur Susurkaev has wasted no time making his mark inside the Octagon. Just days after storming through Dana White’s Contender Series, the undefeated Chechen prospect scored his first official UFC win at UFC 319. Now, he’s already calling for more!

The moment didn’t just catch the attention of fans. It also drew a viral reaction from his teammate, Khamzat Chimaev. Watching from the locker room, Chimaev jumped to his feet and pumped his fist in excitement as Susurkaev sealed the finish. It was a brief clip, but it spoke volumes about the chemistry between the two Chechen fighters.

After dispatching Eric Nolan with a slick second-round rear-naked choke and improving his record to 10-0, Susurkaev wasted no time on the mic. “No problem, September as well, Dana I’m ready. If you want I can fight one more time today, let’s go!” he declared during his post-fight interview. For a fighter fresh off back-to-back wins in less than two weeks, the confidence wasn’t surprising; it was a warning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Baisangur Susurkaev entered UFC 319 as a massive -1000 favorite but found himself in trouble late in the first round when Nolan cracked him with a heavy right hand. Still, he endured the storm, adjusted, and seized control in the second.

A brutal leg kick set up the endgame, and once Nolan’s base collapsed, Susurkaev swarmed, dragged him to the mat, and forced the tap. The performance showcased both grit and adaptability, the kind of traits that make quick turnarounds possible.

With Noche UFC 3 right around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better. Scheduled for September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, the card celebrates Mexican Independence Day and has quickly become a fan-favorite tradition. This year’s main event features Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva, but fans are already clamoring for Susurkaev’s addition as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Khamzat Chimaev’s excitement for Baisangur Susurkaev’s UFC 319 win adds to the fans’ demands for Noche UFC 3

One fan wrote, “Let him. Let all fighters that want to fight, fight.” This sentiment reflects the wider admiration for fighters who stay active. In an era where injuries and contract disputes often delay matchups, Baisangur Susurkaev’s eagerness is refreshing. It taps into the UFC’s old-school spirit, when the toughest fought often, not just when it suited them!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan urged, “Book him a fight at UFC Noche Dana!” The appeal here is obvious. A rising Russian star fighting on a Mexican Independence Day card may sound unconventional, but Noche UFC has quickly become one of the most dynamic nights of the year. Adding Susurkaev would inject even more hype into an already electric event. What do you think?

More fans echoed the demand as they wrote, “Give him someone at the Noche.” There’s an appetite to see whether Susurkaev can replicate his success against tougher competition. Nolan gave him a scare, but September could be the proving ground.

Yet, one pragmatic fan countered with, “Why not ask for a fight at UFC 321, it’s in Abu Dhabi.” This is a strategic suggestion. Abu Dhabi has become a second home for fighters from the Caucasus region, and a card there would mean massive crowd support. Susurkaev might not headline yet, but a showcase fight in that setting could elevate his profile even further.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, not every comment was glowing. One fan teased, “There was a bit of Cejudo cringe at the end there.” It’s a fair jab. Susurkaev’s fiery callout carried echoes of former champion Henry Cejudo’s over-the-top antics!

As such, Baisangur Susurkaev’s rise may have only just begun, but with Khamzat Chimaev cheering from the sidelines and fans rallying for his next booking, his momentum feels undeniable!