Khamzat Chimaev’s Teammate Fires Shots at Nate Diaz & Jorge Masvidal to Rekindle Fiery Rivalry

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have been part of plenty of heated rivalries throughout their UFC runs. Conor McGregor and Colby Covington, in particular, have made their mark as long-time foes. But for those who might’ve forgotten, Diaz and Masvidal had their little back-and-forth, too. One that ended up giving birth to the now-iconic BMF belt. Both of them have also maintained their star power since parting ways with the UFC.

Their post-UFC ventures have caught the attention of fans. The two former stars even traded punches in the boxing ring, and they’re still getting called out for potential matchups. Recently, Khamzat Chimaev’s friend and teammate, Darren Till, who has some history with both Masvidal and Diaz, expressed serious interest in fighting them. But it didn’t stop there. Till went all in, desperately calling out just about every big name in the bare-knuckle and exhibition boxing scene.

Darren Till down to fight Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz without a big payday

Darren Till has been dealing with a major issue lately—he’s struggling to land a high-profile fight. The Liverpudlian star hasn’t had much luck so far, with English promoter Lee Eaton revealing that both Nate Diaz and Mike Perry have already turned down offers to face him. That left many fans wondering what’s really going on and whether it’s actually Till who’s been passing on fights. But the Englishman cleared the air with a recent post on X, explaining that he and Misfists Boxing have been simply holding out for a big-name opponent and a massive draw.

Till wrote, “Most of you donuts who are calling me out couldn’t sell out a phone box. Me & @MisfitsBoxing are looking for payperview stars that bring in crowds and people who are willing to pay to watch me and someone else punch f— out of each other. So unless you are that. Keep ur mouth shut and you can be on the undercard if ur nice to me.” And called out Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, and retired British boxer Carl Froch.

But that’s not all—Till also revealed that he’s willing to settle for less money just to get a fight. In his own words, the Englishman revealed that he has no issues fighting them for less money. However, Mike Perry recently claimed that he had already offered Till his original asking price of $350K to fight under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner—but even that deal didn’t come through. However, there’s also another twist in the story.

Although ‘The Gorilla’ fought Jorge Masvidal back in 2019 and lost. Nate Diaz has been the guy that he and his team were chasing for an exhibition boxing fight. According to them, the Stockton native pulled out because of weight issues. But, someone very close to Diaz has revealed something different. So, let’s see what he had to say.

Jake Shields reveals Diaz never mentioned fighting Till

Jake Shields has been a longtime part of Nate Diaz’s inner circle. He was even there during Nate’s chaotic experience filming the ALF reality show with Jon Jones. So, if anyone’s in the loop, it’s him. And according to Shields, despite all the recent chatter, Nate hasn’t mentioned anything about fighting Darren Till—not once in any of their conversations so far. He also thinks Mike Perry would make more sense than the Englishman.

During an interview with Bloody Elbow, Shields said, “No, what? Nate’s my best friend, and he’s never mentioned that. I like Darren Till, but I just don’t think he’s at a big enough level for Nate to fight.” Not only that, Shields also pointed out that Till hasn’t quite made a strong name for himself and believes Mike Perry would be a more interesting opponent, especially considering ‘Platinum’s success in Bare Knuckle Fighting.

He added, He’s almost there, but he’s not quite a big enough name. Someone like Perry makes a bit more sense, even though I like Perry and I don’t want to fight him, but that fight makes a bit more sense.”

That probably stings even more for Till, especially since it sounds like Diaz’s close friend Jake Shields believes a fight with Mike Perry would be more exciting. And to be fair, ‘Platinum’ is definitely a bigger name than Till right now when it comes to both exhibition boxing and bare-knuckle. That being said, if a fight still doesn’t materialize, what should Till’s next move be? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!